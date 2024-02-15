Global Glass Processing Equipment Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030 - Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Glass Market

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Processing Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Glass Processing Equipment Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Glass Processing Equipment estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Glass Cutting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Glass Grinding segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $369.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Glass Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$369.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$672 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 332 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Electrical Equipment & Consumer Electronics

Packaging

An Introduction to Glass Processing Equipment

History of the Glass Industry

Glass Machinery and Equipment

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by End-Use

Regional Analysis

Global Market for Glass Processing Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

Global Market for Glass Processing Equipment - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy Efficiency Redefines Equipment Engineering

Glass Processing Equipment and Industry 4.0

Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0

AI for Machine Operations

Automotive Glass Processing Trends

Consumer Electronics: A Key End-Use Segment

Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Glass Market

Glass Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Sustained Growth in Store Leading to Uptick in Processing Machinery Demand

Industrial IoT and Glass Processing

Information Technology for Flat Glass Processing

Information Technology Transforms Glass Industry

High-Precision Glass Processing with Innovative Technology

New Trends and Quality Standards in Glassmaking

Flat Glass Tempering Machines Market

Glass Recycling Trends

While the US Lags, Europe Leads in Glass Recycling

Machinery Innovations

Europe Witnesses a Spate of Innovations

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

Siemens AG

Eirich Machines, Inc.

BIESSE S.P.A.

Feeco International, Inc.

VON ARDENNE GmbH

Glaston Group

BOTTERO S.p.A.

CMS Glass Machinery

LandGlass Technology (LandVac)

LiSEC Austria GmbH

Zhongshan Deway Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Mekra Lang GmbH & Co. Kg

AdValue Photonics Inc.

Sintokogio, Limited

