Global Glass Processing Equipment Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030 - Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Glass Market

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Processing Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Glass Processing Equipment Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Glass Processing Equipment estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Glass Cutting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Glass Grinding segment is estimated at 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $369.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Glass Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$369.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$672 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|332
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Electrical Equipment & Consumer Electronics
- Packaging
- An Introduction to Glass Processing Equipment
- History of the Glass Industry
- Glass Machinery and Equipment
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by End-Use
- Regional Analysis
- Global Market for Glass Processing Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- Global Market for Glass Processing Equipment - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Energy Efficiency Redefines Equipment Engineering
- Glass Processing Equipment and Industry 4.0
- Rise in Digitalization Augurs Well for Adoption of Industry 4.0
- AI for Machine Operations
- Automotive Glass Processing Trends
- Consumer Electronics: A Key End-Use Segment
- Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Glass Market
- Glass Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Sustained Growth in Store Leading to Uptick in Processing Machinery Demand
- Industrial IoT and Glass Processing
- Information Technology for Flat Glass Processing
- Information Technology Transforms Glass Industry
- High-Precision Glass Processing with Innovative Technology
- New Trends and Quality Standards in Glassmaking
- Flat Glass Tempering Machines Market
- Glass Recycling Trends
- While the US Lags, Europe Leads in Glass Recycling
- Machinery Innovations
- Europe Witnesses a Spate of Innovations
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)
- Siemens AG
- Eirich Machines, Inc.
- BIESSE S.P.A.
- Feeco International, Inc.
- VON ARDENNE GmbH
- Glaston Group
- BOTTERO S.p.A.
- CMS Glass Machinery
- LandGlass Technology (LandVac)
- LiSEC Austria GmbH
- Zhongshan Deway Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.
- Mekra Lang GmbH & Co. Kg
- AdValue Photonics Inc.
- Sintokogio, Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8xcoz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment