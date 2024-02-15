Global Nanoclay Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030 - Novel Materials Research & Innovation Offers Platform for Growth

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoclay - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nanoclay Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Nanoclay estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Smectite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Kaolinite segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $623.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Nanoclay market in the U.S. is estimated at US$623.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$466.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 305 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact on Nanotechnology Sector Remains Mixed

The Science Behind Nanotechnology

Nanoclays: An Introduction

Types Of Nanoclays

End-Use Applications

Market Outlook

Challenges to Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Novel Materials Research & Innovation Offers Platform for Growth

Liquid NANOCLAY Emerges as Star Material to Tackle Desertification Issue & Push Agricultural Output

Liquid NANOCLAY as a Game Changer

Nanoclay Recipe for Soil Fertility

Startups Enter the Fray

Organoclays: An Emerging Category with Exciting Opportunities

Nanoclays Help Overcome Material Limitations in Food Packaging Applications

A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling

Global Beverage Consumption by Type (in%) : 2020

Expanding Role of Nanoclay in Food and Beverage Industry

Nanoclays Garner Attention to Improve the Biodegradability of Polymers

Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as Biodegradable Mulch Films

Nanoclays Gain Spotlight for Potential Role in Biomedical Applications

Select Developments

Nanoclays Exude Immense Potential to Alter the Realm of Drug Delivery Mechanisms

Nanoclay Flame Retardants Extend the Eco-Friendly Advantage

Automotive Sector: Prominent Consumer of Nanoclay

Relevance in Aerospace Sector

Industry Reports Growing Interest in Smectite Clay Minerals

Rise in Application & Importance of Nanoclay in Paints & Coatings

Paints & Coatings Take Hit as Construction and Automotive Industries Reel Under the Pandemic

Emerging Applications to Bolster the Market Prospects

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 83 Featured)

RTP Company

Elementis Specialties, Inc.

Techmer PM

