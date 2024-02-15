OrphAI Therapeutics receives Orphan Drug Designation for AIT-101 as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in the European Union

GUILFORD, Conn., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrphAI Therapeutics Inc. (“OrphAI”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for rare diseases, announced today that it has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). AIT-101 previously received ODD from the U.S. FDA in June 2023 for the treatment of ALS.



“OrphAI Therapeutics now has orphan designation for AIT-101 both in the US and the EU for the treatment of ALS, an important step toward bringing the drug to patients suffering from this neurodegenerative disorder,” said Dr. Brigette Roberts, CEO and Director of OrphAI. “AIT-101 has demonstrated compelling activity in its ability to clear toxic aggregates, which are a hallmark of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. We look forward to moving AIT-101 into the next stage of clinical development."

About AIT-101

AIT-101 is a first-in-class, potent and highly selective inhibitor of the lipid kinase PIKfyve. Inhibition of PIKfyve leads to activation of the transcription factor TFEB which drives the increased clearance of toxic protein aggregates via the lysosomal autophagy pathway. AIT-101 has now been demonstrated to reduce aggregates in human subjects, to improve the survival of motor neurons in in vitro models of familial and sporadic ALS, and to ameliorate functional deficits in a mutant TDP-43 animal model of ALS. AIT-101 is the most clinically advanced PIKfyve inhibitor in development.

About OrphAI Therapeutics