Global Bone Growth Stimulators Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030 from $1.1 Billion in 2022 - Spinal Fusion Surgery Holds Strong Opportunities

The global market for Bone Growth Stimulators estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Stimulation Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$855.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (bmp) segment is estimated at 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $544 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Bone Growth Stimulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$544 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Bone Growth Stimulators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- COVID-19 Casts Shadow over Normalcy of Orthopedic Surgery Volumes
- Number of Elective Orthopaedic Surgical Procedures Conducted in the US: April-June 2020 Vs April-June 2019
- Pandemic Scare Helps Hospitals Shift Gears from In-patient to Out-patient Surgeries
- Bone Growth Stimulator: A Prelude
- Types of Bone Growth Stimulators
- Market Overview and Outlook
- Hospitals & Clinics: Primary End-User Segment
- US Holds Predominance in Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market
- US FDA Proposes Down-Classification of Non-Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators
- Competition
- Market Share of Leading Players in Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market: 2019
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increase in Number of Fractures and Rise in incidence of Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures Elevates Demand for Bone Stimulators
- Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Factsheet
- Hip Fracture Stats
- Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age Group
- Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Fractures by Age Group: 2019
- Rise in Vertebral Fractures to Steer Growth
- Vertebral Fracture Stats
- Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Demand
- Rise in Incidence Osteoporosis to Benefit Market Growth
- Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and 2022P
- Spinal Fusion Surgery Holds Strong Opportunities
- US Spinal Fusion Surgery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group
- Bone Stimulators Display Potential for Application in Treatment of Osteoarthritis
- Role of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) as Bone Growth Stimulants
- Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Robotic Surgeries to Boost Prospects
- World Surgical Robots Market by Surgery Type: 2019
- Technology Advancements in Implants Drive Surgery Volumes, Supporting the demand for Bone Stimulators
- Demographic Factors Buoying Growth
- Epidemic Proportion of Obesity
- Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence and Increased Risk of Impaired Fracture Healing to Benefit Demand
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)
- Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases and Disorders Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- TABLE 19: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
