H&E Equipment Services Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date

Baton Rouge, La. , Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that it will release its 2023 fourth quarter financial results before the market on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). To listen to the call, participants should dial 844-887-9400 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will become available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 22, 2024, and will continue through February 29, 2024, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the confirmation code 2771115.

The live broadcast of H&E Equipment Services’ quarterly conference call will be available online at www.he-equipment.com on February 22, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will continue to be available for 30 days. Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.he-equipment.com prior to the call. The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation. The Company’s fleet is among the industry’s youngest and most versatile with a superior equipment mix comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling, and other general and specialty lines. H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies including branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.