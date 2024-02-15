Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Demand for OTA Testing Surges with the Increase of MIMO Radios and Advanced Antenna Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Over-the-Air (OTA) testing market is projected for significant growth, according to this study, which explores the size, share, trends, and forecasts for the industry from 2023 through 2028. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.75% is anticipated during this period, with market size expected to increase from USD 2.7 billion in 2023 to USD 4.30 billion by 2028.

The report emphasizes the critical role of OTA testing in the development and certification of wireless devices, with specific attention to its importance in the rapidly evolving sectors of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, smart devices, smart city initiatives, and the automotive industry.

Key Market Trends and Drivers:

Demand for OTA testing surges with the increase of MIMO radios and advanced antenna technologies.

Integration of OTA capabilities in autonomous vehicles provides significant market growth opportunities.

Emergence of 5G technology and its adoption necessitates the application of OTA testing, particularly in mmWave spectrum.

COVID-19's impact on the automotive industry is observed, with an anticipation of post-pandemic recovery affecting market dynamics.

Telecommunication and Consumer Devices Segment Witnesses Notable Expansion

The ever-growing IoT sector brings forth substantial challenges and simultaneous growth prospects for OTA testing. The adaptation of smart devices that receive firmware updates over-the-air, alongside the evolution of cellular networks towards 5G, further fuels the necessity for effective OTA testing methodologies.

Regional Insights

North America is on track to be a significant contributor to the OTA testing market revenue, driven by advancements in the telecom sector, the emergence of smart cities, the increasing reliance on 5G networks, and the growth in autonomous vehicle production.

Competitive Landscape

The OTA testing market is marked by fierce competition among leading players, with strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product innovations shaping the industry's landscape. Companies are assiduously working towards harmonizing the integration of OTA testing parameters to ensure the highest levels of performance and reliability in wireless communications.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Intertek Group PLC

Bureau Veritas SA

Anritsu Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Eurofins Scientific

UL LLC

MVG (Microwave Vision Group)

SGS SA

CETECOM GmbH (RWTV GmbH)

BluFlux LLC

Element Materials Technology

