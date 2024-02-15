Global Power System State Estimators Strategic Industry Report 2024: Taking Power Network Modeling to Next Level - Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power System State Estimators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Power System State Estimators Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Power System State Estimators estimated at US$620.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Power Control Centers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$726.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Utility State Estimator segment is estimated at 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $135.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Power System State Estimators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$135.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$231.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 396 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $620.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Power System State Estimators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal: Beyond the Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Energy Transition

Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

After Getting Hit the Hardest, the Clean Energy Segment Bound to Rebound

Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Recommendations for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era

State Estimator and State Estimation: An Introduction

Power System State Estimators: Prelude

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Power System State Estimators Market by Software Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Power Control Centers, and Utility State Estimator

World Power System State Estimators Market by Solution (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Weighted Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV), and Other Solutions

Regional Analysis

World Power System State Estimators Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Power System State Estimators Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Distribution State Estimators: Taking Power Network Modeling to Next Level

Dynamic Power State Estimators for Large-Scale Power Systems

D-P2N2 Approach for State Estimation of Large-Scale Distribution Grids

New Estimator Deals with Power System Uncertainties Brought by Renewable Integration

MSE-based State Estimators for DERs

Conditional GAN for Power System State Estimation

State Estimation Remains Integral to Next-Generation Power Systems

New Approach to Mitigate Impact of System Frequency Variability on State Estimation

Power Grid Modernization Implies Upgrades in Policy Regimes & Infrastructure

Growing Need to Increase Power T&D Efficiency Bodes Well

Relevance in Renewable Energy Based Power Projects

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source: 2018

Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure Elevates Demand

Electricity Demand Patterns

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Power System State Estimators

Rising Investments in Smart Grids Bodes Well

Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities

World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic Region (2021 & 2027) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

New Boundary Defense Mechanism to Prevent Cyberattacks on Power System State Estimation

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 30 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company

Eaton Corporation PLC

Open Systems International, Inc.(OSI)

ETAP

Alstom SA

KEPCO Inc.

CYME International T&D Inc.

NEPLAN AG

DIgSILENT GmbH

Energy Computer Systems (Spard)

Electricity Coordinating Center Ltd.

Power Research & Development Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Electric Power Group, LLC

Enphase Energy

