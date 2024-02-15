France Data Center Market Report 2023-2028: A Forecasted $13.41 Billion Opportunity, Driven by Cloud Adoption and Tier 3 & 4 Emergence

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Data Center Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research on the France Data Center Market highlights a significant growth trend set to transform the landscape of data storage and management services in France. With the market anticipated to surge from USD 8.89 billion to USD 13.41 billion between 2023 and 2028, industry stakeholders are poised to witness lucrative opportunities driven by a robust 8.57% CAGR.

Key Market Highlights and Strategic Insights

The France Data Center Market report provides an in-depth analysis showcasing core market advancements and forecasts. Key performance indicators suggest a noticeable expansion in IT load capacity, reaching an estimated 1329.4 MW by 2029. Furthermore, raised floor space in French data centers is set to expand to around 6.3 million sq. ft within the same timeframe.

Installed racks are projected to escalate to a total of 316,056 units by 2029, with the Paris (Ile-de-France) region continuing to be the principal hub for data center rack installations.

Colocation data center facilities in France number 38, consolidating Paris's position as the prime hotspot for data center activities.

Cloud adoption across enterprises is a significant factor propelling the market's growth trajectory, leading to the construction of new data center facilities across the nation.

One of the market leaders, SFR, has made a substantial impact with its 26 data center facilities featuring an impressive net rentable space and a robust IT load capacity that serves a growing demand for rack units.

Strong Emergence of Tier 3 and Tier 4 Data Centers



The tier 3 data center market is enjoying the largest share, on track to assert a discernible presence with a projected capacity of 1016.98 MW by 2029. The growth in this segment underscores the industry's drive toward reliable and efficient data storage solutions that minimize downtime.

In contrast, tier 1 and tier 2 facilities are experiencing a relative decrease in demand, anticipated to account for a mere 2% market share by 2029. This shift in preference indicates that the market is steadily advancing to higher-tier data centers. The expectation is that tiers 3 and 4 will collectively dominate the market, holding 76.5% and 21.4% share respectively, primarily due to their superior capability in managing increasing data storage and processing needs.

The thriving BFSI sector in France bolsters the requirement for high-tier data centers due to growing trends in online and mobile banking services. Currently, France boasts one of the most penetrative online banking markets in Europe, suggesting an escalating need for sophisticated and secure data handling structures.

Competitive Landscape and Market Consolidation

The France Data Center Market is characterized by a fair degree of consolidation, with five top-tier companies accounting for 71.17% of the market space. This competitive environment is heavily influenced by market leaders who demonstrate significant command over the French data center space, such as Equinix, Inc., Interxion, Telehouse, and Zenlayer Inc.

The report presents an all-encompassing perspective of the market, providing stakeholders with a strategic edge in decision-making. The analysis is supplemented with a comprehensive Excel sheet and extended analyst support, ensuring informed actions in the swiftly evolving France Data Center Market landscape.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Cogent Communications

CyrusOne Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Euclyde Data Centers

Global Switch Holdings Limited

Interxion (Digital Reality Trust, Inc.)

Scaleway S.A.S (Illiad Group)

SOCIETE FRANCAISE DU RADIOTELEPHONE - SFR

Sungard Availability Services L.P.

Telehouse (KDDI Corporation)

Thésée DataCenter

Zenlayer Inc.

