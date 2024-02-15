CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 15.2.2024

| Source: Cargotec Corporation Cargotec Corporation

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
     
     
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 15.2.2024   
     
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange    
     
Trade date          15.2.2024   
Bourse trade        Buy   
Share                 CGCBV   
Amount            7 297Shares  
Average price/ share   61,9137EUR  
Total cost           451 784,27EUR  
     
     
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 464 340 shares  
including the shares repurchased on 15.2.2024   
     
     
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation    
     
Nordea Bank Oyj    
     
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen   
     



For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment


Attachments

CGCBV_15.2_trades