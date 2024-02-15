Cradlepoint Launches X10 5G Router, Ideal for Service Providers Seeking to Expand Fixed Wireless Access Market Reach

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless edge network solutions, today announced the release of the X10 5G router, designed to equip service providers with an all-in-one fixed wireless access (FWA) service for small and medium-sized businesses, temporary sites, and remote workers. The X10 5G router delivers enterprise-grade connectivity and ease-of-management through NetCloud Manager while enabling service providers to craft tiered security and Quality of Service (QoS)-based plans.



The X10 5G router is designed to provide fast and reliable 5G connectivity, enabling service providers to offer their business customers day-one connectivity using the cellular network or as a backup cellular connection, helping businesses connect quickly and securely to the Internet and avoid network downtime. This enables service providers to offer business internet solutions that are quickly deployed, reliable, resilient, and more secure than other best-effort solutions on the market today.

With 5G expected to account for almost 80 percent of FWA connections by 2028, businesses of all sizes will increasingly demand tailored solutions from service providers. The enterprise-grade yet cost-efficient X10 5G router represents Cradlepoint’s commitment to the growing FWA Business Internet solutions market and will enable service providers to meet growing demand for these solutions. Opportunities for service providers include:

Attract FWA customers across various markets: The cost-efficiency and flexibility of the X10 Router appeals to small and medium-sized businesses across a variety of industries and use cases.

“Cradlepoint continues to innovate, enabling our service provider community to give their customers the best 5G experience," said Tony Puopolo, Senior Vice President of Service Provider Sales, Cradlepoint. “With the enormous growth of 5G FWA, we're giving service providers the tools that enable higher levels of network reliability, visibility, and overall quality of experience, which allows them to differentiate their business offerings.”

The Cradlepoint X10 router is available immediately. For more information, please visit here. Cradlepoint will debut the X-10 at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, February 26 -29, 2024. Please visit Cradlepoint at Hall 2 Stand 2L20 or Ericsson at Hall 2 Stand 2060.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloudTM. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and part of their Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com



Contact

Kelly Dorsey

Cradlepoint

cradlepoint@highwirepr.com



