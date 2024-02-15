Contrast Media Market to Reach $10.74 Billion by 2030: Game-changing Trends and Regional Growth Analyzed in Latest Research Report

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contrast Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (Ultrasound, MRI), Product (Microbubble, Gadolinium-based), Application, Route Of Administration, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest global contrast media market analysis, now available for review, highlights the significant growth anticipated within this key healthcare segment. By 2030, the market is expected to ascend to a value of USD 10.74 billion, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.98% from 2024 to 2030.

Trends and Drivers Underpinning Market Expansion This comprehensive research details the critical factors attributing to the market's expansion. The surge in chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes necessitates advanced diagnostic imaging, thereby intensifying demand for contrast media. Given their pivotal role in disease diagnosis, contrast agents across modalities such as MRI and Ultrasound have witnessed increased consumption.

Segmental Insights for Targeted Strategies

Modality Leaders: X-ray/Computed Tomography has emerged as the preeminent modality, exemplified by a dominant share of 69.64% in 2023. Its widespread acceptance and cost-effectiveness have solidified its status as the modality of choice for contrast media application.

Iodinated substances lead the product segment, enjoying a 65.37% share, attributed to their superior radio-opacity and reduced toxicity profiles in comparison to alternatives. Application Anchors: The neurological disorders category spearheaded the application segment with a notable 28.59% share of market revenue, mirrored by the increasing use of MRI contrast media for enhanced imaging of neural structures.

Impact of COVID-19 and Market Recovery Trajectory

The pandemic's emergence initially contracted the market; however, the ensuing recovery phase hints at accelerated growth rates to pre-pandemic levels. This revival is further bolstered by the initiation of COVID-19 vaccination programs and easing of international trade restrictions.

Regional Developments and End-use Sectors

The research identifies critical regional market developments, with an emphasis on high-growth areas and the dynamic shifts within end-use sectors. The findings aid stakeholders in mapping market trajectories and understanding the interplay of regional dynamics.

The extensive report available offers a granular analysis of the contrast media market, assisting healthcare professionals, diagnostic imaging centers, and industry stakeholders in making informed decisions that align with emerging market trends and future forecasts.

For more nuanced insights into the global contrast media market's future, the full analysis provides a wealth of data on key market segments, technological advancements, and regional market potentials, framing a strategic outlook essential for market participants.

Key Topics Covered

Market Segmentation & Scope Modality, Product, Application, Route of Administration, End-use, Regional scope

Research Methodology Information Procurement: Purchased database, Internal database, Secondary sources, Primary research

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of long-term diseases and complex comorbidities Technological advancements Label expansions Market Restraints Rising concern about MRI gadolinium agents retained in brain

Regional Market Analysis North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Recent Developments & Impact Analysis Company/Competition Categorization Vendor Landscape: Key distributors and channel partners, Key customers Key Players: Bayer AG, General Electric Company, Guerbet, Bracco Diagnostic, Inc., Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

