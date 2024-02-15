U.S. Contrast Media Market Poised for Growth, MRI and X-ray/CT Applications Drive Demand Forecast Through 2030

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Contrast Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (Modality, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT Scan)), Type, Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. contrast media market is exhibiting robust growth with expectations to reach a valuation of USD 3.36 billion by the year 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% between 2023 and 2030. An updated analysis report delineating market size, share, and trends has been recently incorporated into a prominent research database, offering comprehensive insights into the sector's projected trajectory.



Detailed within the analytical survey is the influence of burgeoning chronic diseases across the United States which necessitates advanced diagnostic imaging procedures. Such medical prerequisites bolster the demand for contrast media, enhancing diagnostic accuracy especially in conditions involving magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and X-ray/computed tomography (CT scans).

The Key Highlights from the U.S. Contrast Media Market Report:

Intensified need for diagnostics – Rising chronic disease cases contribute heavily to the upsurge in diagnostic imaging tests, thereby propelling the market for contrast media forward.

– Rising chronic disease cases contribute heavily to the upsurge in diagnostic imaging tests, thereby propelling the market for contrast media forward. Diversity in product utilization – The market demonstrates a high preference for iodinated contrast media which led the sector with over a 60% share in 2022, owing to its favorable profile including exceptional radio-opacity and low toxicity levels.

– The market demonstrates a high preference for iodinated contrast media which led the sector with over a 60% share in 2022, owing to its favorable profile including exceptional radio-opacity and low toxicity levels. Dominance of X-ray/CT modality – Garnering a significant share of the market at approximately 65% in 2022, the X-ray/CT modality sustains its lead propelled by wide acceptance and cost efficiency, which in turn augments the adoption rate for associated contrast agents.

Despite the initial downturn experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the contrast media market has begun to rebound, anticipating a return to pre-pandemic operation levels soon. This recovery is further supported by the rollout of vaccines and the relaxation of trade constraints that have reinstated the flow of important raw materials.

Continuous advancements and research and development (R&D) pursuits by manufacturers of contrast media remain pivotal to the market's growth, leading to the introduction of innovative products and expanded indications for existing agents. For example, the FDA's recent approval of a new ultrasound contrast media agent underscores the progressive nature of the market.

As diagnostic imaging cements itself as a crucial element of healthcare services, the U.S. contrast media market responds accordingly, evidencing strong growth potential and an evolving landscape toward new developments and possibilities within the medical imaging domain.

For further information, professionals in healthcare, diagnostic imaging, and related fields are welcome to explore the comprehensive analysis now featured within our research collection, offering an extensive overview of the U.S. Contrast Media Market dynamics and forecasting future trends and opportunities.

