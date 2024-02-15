Metafortae Announces Strategic Partnership with SOLIS Blockchain Public Chain

Seattle, WA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metafortae, a leading blockchain gaming company renowned for its innovative gaming experiences, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with SOLIS, a pioneering blockchain public chain driven by artificial intelligence. This partnership signifies a significant milestone in the blockchain gaming industry, promising to integrate cutting-edge technology with immersive gaming experiences.



Metafortae has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the blockchain gaming realm with its two flagship blockchain games, "Hash Hustle" and "PredictGlobal." These games have garnered widespread acclaim and recognition, establishing Metafortae as an industry leader. "Hash Hustle" and "PredictGlobal" epitomize innovation, offering players unparalleled gaming experiences and a deep dive into the captivating world of blockchain.

With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Metafortae meticulously selects partners that align with its vision of pushing the boundaries of blockchain gaming. After careful evaluation, Metafortae identified SOLIS as the ideal partner for driving growth and innovation.

SOLIS is a revolutionary blockchain public chain powered by artificial intelligence, representing the future of decentralized technologies. With features such as immutable records, smart contracts, decentralization, and top-tier security, SOLIS is at the forefront of revolutionizing various sectors, including decentralized finance (DeFi), game finance (GameFi), and social finance (SocialFi). Furthermore, SOLIS's recent ventures into ETF and artificial intelligence industries underscore its commitment to fostering innovation and supporting visionary projects.

The collaboration between Metafortae and SOLIS heralds a new era for blockchain enthusiasts and gaming aficionados alike. Through this strategic partnership, Metafortae aims to leverage SOLIS's advanced capabilities to enhance its gaming ecosystem, delivering unparalleled value to its global community of players.

As part of the collaboration, Metafortae will roll out a series of joint initiatives and activities, offering SOLIS enthusiasts exclusive access to Metafortae's immersive gaming experiences. Furthermore, Metafortae's extensive presence in diverse markets will facilitate the expansion of SOLIS's reach and influence across the globe.

The partnership between Metafortae and SOLIS underscores a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and the relentless pursuit of groundbreaking achievements. As the blockchain gaming industry continues to evolve, Metafortae and SOLIS stand poised to lead the charge, driving unparalleled growth and transformation.

For more information about Metafortae and its groundbreaking blockchain games, please stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements regarding the Metafortae-SOLIS collaboration.

About Metafortae:

Metafortae is a leading blockchain gaming company dedicated to revolutionizing the gaming landscape through innovation and creativity. With two flagship blockchain games, "Hash Hustle" and "PredictGlobal," Metafortae continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of gaming.

About SOLIS:

SOLIS is a pioneering blockchain public chain powered by artificial intelligence, offering immutable records, smart contracts, decentralization, and enhanced security. With a focus on decentralized finance (DeFi), game finance (GameFi), and social finance (SocialFi), SOLIS is shaping the future of blockchain technologies.

Website: https://solischain.com/



