Carahsoft Hosts Google Cloud Healthcare Symposium at the Carahsoft Conference and Collaboration Center in Reston, VA on Feb. 27

RESTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Google Cloud will host the Google Cloud Healthcare Symposium, a healthcare-focused symposium designed for Federal healthcare agencies. Scheduled for February 27, 2024, at the Carahsoft Conference and Collaboration Center in Reston, VA, this one-day event will provide valuable insights on Google’s initiatives within the Government healthcare sector, focusing on generative AI and cybersecurity innovation.



LEARN:

The 2024 Google Cloud Healthcare Symposium will feature a range of prominent healthcare IT experts who will delve into the role of AI in shaping the future of Federal Healthcare. This interactive event will spotlight:

Current applications of AI in Federal Healthcare

Benefits and challenges of AI implementation

Collaboration opportunities between public and private sectors

Overview of GCP healthcare solutions

Opportunities in the evolving Federal healthcare landscape



ATTEND:

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

9:00 AM– 4:00 PM

Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center

11493 Sunset Hills Road, Suite 100

Reston, VA 20190

ENGAGE:

Attendees at the symposium can engage in informative demonstrations to explore the latest advancements in AI and cybersecurity technology. These sessions will offer hands-on experiences and insights into how Google Cloud's innovative solutions can enhance healthcare operations and security measures.

The event will kickstart with opening remarks by Craig P. Abod, President, Carahsoft, followed by Executive Panel speakers:

Dr. Monica Bharel, Clinical Lead Public Sector Heath, Google Health

Dr. Bakul Patel, Sr. Director, Global Digital Health Strategy and Regulatory, Google Health

Gerardo Castaneda, Chief Technology Officer, Advance Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)

Nick Weber, Acting Scientific Computing Services Director, National Institutes of Health

Dr. Seth Schobel, Assistant Professor and Scientific Director, Surgical Critical Care Initiative (SC2i)



Additional industry experts will discuss topics spanning from revolutionizing healthcare with next-generation AI to addressing cybersecurity threats in the healthcare sector. Speakers include:

Giovanni Marchetti, Customer Engineer, Google Public Sector

Rajat Gupta, Customer Engineer, Google Public Sector

Vivian Neilley, Product Manager, Google Cloud Healthcare

Ron Rerko, Director of Healthcare & Life Sciences, Onix

Dr. Oliver Bogler, Director, Center for Cancer Training, National Cancer Institute

Dr. Keyvan Farahani, Senior Data Scientist, Imaging, and AI Program Director, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health

Dr. Juergen Klenk, Federal Health Sector's Data & AI Lead, Deloitte

Ron Bushar, Managing Director of Mandiant Solutions, Google Public Sector

Jim Smid, Field CTO, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks



Attendees will have networking opportunities with the confirmed sponsors below:

Aretec Onix Daston Palo Alto Networks Deloitte Quantiphi Google Fitbit Syntasa Google Pixel Virtru ICF

Carahsoft works with technology partners, resellers, systems integrators and consultants to provide healthcare institutions with industry leading IT products, services and training. Carahsoft’s IT solutions portfolio products are available through the company’s GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP V, ITES-SW2, CDM and 2GIT contracts, and numerous agency-specific, state and education contract vehicles and cooperative purchasing agreements. Visit Carahsoft.com/buy to learn more.

Click here to register for the symposium. To learn more about the event, visit Carahsoft’s Google Cloud Healthcare Symposium event page or contact Kelly McGilloway at (571) 662-4284 or Kelly.Mcgilloway@Carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft's Healthcare Technology Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Healthcare Technology Portfolio encompasses more than 65 vendor partners. As The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, Carahsoft offers innovative healthcare technology solutions that improve the overall quality, safety and effectiveness of health delivery systems through data management and storage solutions, network security systems protected by privilege access control, security solutions to mitigate cyber threats and breaches, HIPAA-compliant software and digital records of patient health information (EMR/EHR). Discover more about Carahsoft’s Healthcare Technology solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for Healthcare Institutions in the Public Sector and industry. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Government agencies and Healthcare and Education organizations. Working alongside our partners, Carahsoft serves as a leading IT distributor and provides access to Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and additional technologies focused on improving the overall quality, safety and efficiency of the health delivery system for patients and physicians.

