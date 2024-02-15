Vantiva Quickly Onboards New Customers & Improves Throughput with Softeon’s Composable Warehouse Management System

RESTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global supply chain leader that helps clients solve complex, end-to-end logistics challenges, chose Softeon , the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, resulting in faster new customer onboarding and fulfillment times.



For over 100 years, Vantiva, formerly Technicolor , has been the film and entertainment leader. Now with decades of experience leading the supply chain industry in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution for game publishers, music labels, software developers, and book publishers, Vantiva’s service expansion to include many more markets and customers required a platform that could meet increasing consumer demand.

"As we diversified our service model, now working with companies that need direct-to-consumer fulfillment, Vantiva needed a WMS with more flexibility to do more than fulfill huge business-to-business orders for retail, for example,” said Fred Holmes, Director of Information Technology, Vantiva. “What we found was that our tools that we built into our legacy systems did not really line up with the tools needed to complete high volume, smaller orders versus one order with a huge volume. It's different processes on the floor. It's totally different.”

Needing faster onboarding of new customers and fulfillment capabilities for business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, Vantiva turned to Softeon for a more flexible, composable, scalable, and efficient WMS to fulfill sales orders for so many new clients. Unlike legacy systems Vantiva previously leveraged to fulfill orders for most of its customers, Softeon’s WMS enhanced operational efficiency, expanded integration capabilities, provided real-time visibility data insights, and improved inventory accuracy.

“I don’t think we would have been as successful with getting our customers on the system if we went with a different provider,” said Holmes.

From start to finish the WMS deployment time was three months or less, including Vantiva’s initial user acceptance testing (UAT) and then the UATs for each of Vantiva’s clients transitioning to Softeon’s platform.

“Softeon is honored to provide limitless warehouse management solutions and around-the-clock customer support for Vantiva and other customers with highly automated warehouses globally,” said Jim Hoefflin, CEO of Softeon. “The service we’ve been able to provide for Vantiva since 2019 is an example of Softeon’s commitment to delivering limitless customer-centric solutions that propel businesses as their warehousing and fulfillment needs diversify and become more complex."

Read the complete case study on the Softeon website.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI). Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group’s relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.



Following the acquisition of CommScope’s Home Networks in January 2024, Vantiva continues its 130-year legacy as a global leader in the connected home market. Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.



For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn’t have to settle for a one size fits all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.Softeon.com .

