AVID Center Announces Record-Breaking Year at the 2024 AASA National Conference on Education###

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the opportunity gap for K–12 students across the country, recorded its strongest year to date in 2023 and will announce at the 2024 AASA National Conference on Education that it is investing and expanding its reach globally.

“Our work has never been more important, and on the eve of our 45th anniversary, this organization is stronger than we have ever been,” said Thuan Nguyen, CEO of AVID Center. “We continue to evolve and innovate as an organization to meet the ever-changing needs of educators and students. I am grateful that schools across the United States and globally turn to and rely on AVID. They can always count on us partnering with them to ensure all students have opportunities.”

For over four decades, AVID has worked to expand its programs, both in the United States and internationally. AVID partners with the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools in the US and on military bases throughout the world. At the request of Australian schools, in 2024, AVID will create its first overseas presence by establishing AVID Center (Australia) Proprietary Limited, expanding its ability to provide programs and training to schools throughout Australia.

“Insisting on rigor and fostering student agency is what students everywhere deserve,” Nguyen said. This milestone year for AVID was marked by the introduction of new innovative products and services, including an expanded suite of resources supporting multilingual learners and providing AVID schools with Instructional AI to strengthen students’ inquiry and writing skills.

AVID Center is also preparing to train more educators than ever this summer. AVID will host 12 Summer Institutes throughout the country in addition to three virtual events. After the opening day of registration, nearly 20,000 educators had already registered for these trainings. These transformational professional learning events provide educators with the training and resources they need to accelerate learning and develop student agency.

About AVID

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a global nonprofit that supports hundreds of thousands of educators and serves millions of students, preparing them for success in college, career, and life. To learn more, visit www.AVID.org.

