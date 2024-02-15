Asure Partners with Key Benefit Administrators to Offer Proactive Health Management Plan (PHMP) to Clients

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Key Benefit Administrators (KBA), one of the largest Third-Party Administrators in the nation. This collaboration aims to deliver the innovative Proactive Health Management Plan (PHMP) to Asure’s client base, enhancing their access to proven, patented, and comprehensive population health programs and services.



The partnership between Asure and Key Benefit Administrators is a milestone in the effort to transform employee health and reduce costs for both employer and employee. By integrating PHMP into Asure’s suite of services, clients will now have a unique opportunity to offer their employees a range of health management tools and services at no net cost to the business.

Larry Dust, CEO of Key Benefit Administrators, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are excited to partner with Asure to bring PHMP to a wider audience. This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver innovative health solutions that not only support employees' wellness but also contribute to the overall success of businesses. Together, we are setting a new standard for what companies can offer their employees in terms of health benefits.”

Pat Goepel, CEO of Asure Software, also commented on the partnership, “At Asure, we are constantly seeking ways to provide our clients with solutions that add value to their businesses and enhance the well-being of their employees. Partnering with Key Benefit Administrators to offer PHMP is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the HCM space. We believe this partnership will empower businesses to invest in their most valuable asset – their people.”

The PHMP offers a wide range of health services, including telemedicine, biometric and DNA screenings, health risk assessments, concierge access to nurses, nutritionists, wellness coaches all aimed at proactively managing employee health and reducing medical and RX claims. This partnership will redefine how businesses approach employee benefits, offering a proven solution that benefits both employers and employees alike.

For more information about the partnership and how to take advantage of PHMP through Asure, please visit https://offers.asuresoftware.com/phmp.

About Asure

Asure is a global provider of cloud-based HCM solutions that empower businesses to grow their human capital to get to the next level. Asure’s comprehensive suite of solutions includes payroll, time & attendance, talent management, and HR management.

About Key Benefit Administrators

Key Benefit Administrators is one of the foremost industry leaders dedicated to providing innovative solutions that help businesses manage healthcare costs while improving the health and well-being of their employees. Serving more than 2.8 million members nationwide.

