From Near Death to Global Impact: The Inspiring Journey of Al Siamon, Founding Father of Balance7™ concentrated Alkaline with pH 11 plus

Los Angeles , Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Al Siamon is no stranger to the world of business. He has created various multimillion dollar companies that are household names and brands that people and companies across the globe still used today. Al suffered from dyslexia and still to this day has/had to overcome all odds that were and are stacked up against him. Al who dropped out of school at the age of twelve never to return to school or home again was still an incredible inventor. In the 60’s Al built the first ever slide bar machine for credit cards for Bank of America!

Al Siamon has witnessed true miracles occur over his lifetime, including his own Al had a triple bypass when he was 83 years and stage 4 cancer at 89 years of age. After 5 chemo treatments, Al had completed remission. Three months later, he was attacked by multiple viruses and ended up in the intensive care unit. The attending physician Dr. Nooristani diagnosed Al with sepsis. Things took a turn for the worse when Al’s heart rate went as high as 180 beats per minute. Dr. Nooristani believed he may not recover. Al’s wife brought him his Balance7™, after three days of drinking, one ounce, three times a day; Al recovered and was sent home. Dr. Nooristani was amazed by the results and fast recovery which led to learning more about Balance7™ the concentrated alkaline with a pH of an 11 plus. Dr. Nooristani became Al’s partner and CEO of Balance7™.

Balance7™ now has sold more than 6 million bottles and counting globally. From conception to production, Al Siamon spent more than two decades developing and testing Balance7™. This unique, easy-to-use blend works without expensive products or complicated diets. A consistent and daily regimen greatly improves the efficacy and potency of the pH balancing process. Since its inception in 2005, the use and introduction of Balance7™ in the United States and throughout the world to millions of people launched a steady stream of testimonies about the product's extraordinary health benefits. Within 72 hours, most people begin to experience: Higher energy, Boosted mental awareness, Enhanced overall health.

Why Alkaline Concentrate? Balance7™ promotes better performance of the immune system and aids the body in maintaining vibrant, long-term health.



Your body works hard to maintain a healthy balance between acid (lower on the pH scale) and alkaline (higher on the pH scale). When there is an imbalance due to stress, lack of sleep and overconsumption of acidic foods (such as sugar, processed foods and alcohol), your body has to work harder to maintain its optimal pH level. It does this by reaching for the alkalizing minerals it needs to counter the higher levels of acid. Unfortunately, these minerals are leached from your bones, organs and tissues. Depletion of resources – combined with the fact that viruses, fungus, yeast, bacteria, cancer and parasites thrive in acidic environments – opens the floodgates to imbalance, disease and path physiology.



The Danger of Acidosis What place do pasta, chocolate, coffee, tea, beef, poultry, rice, beer, wine, bread and eggs have in your diet? For most us, these foods are essential – “non-negotiable” – and form the majority of our diet. However, when metabolized, these very foods leave a metallic and chemical residue in our bodies that tend to create lower than normal pH levels. When our diets do not include enough alkaline producing foods, our bodies become acidic. This is called acidosis. Acidosis is a process or a trend toward acidemia. Acidemia is an actual change in blood pH. It is defined as a blood pH of less than 7.35. This is very unlikely to occur, as the body has multiple mechanisms to enable it to maintain a very stable blood pH. Acidosis becomes acidemia when compensatory measures become overwhelmed. This typically happens in“advanced disease” like kidney and lung failure, diabetes, etc. Notwithstanding, acidosis occurs through other ways including food, beverages, drugs and genetic disorders.





Symptoms of acidosis are the following:



Diminished immunity

Premature aging

Weight gain



Fatigue



Anxiety & irritability



Impaired cellular function

Inflammation

Muscle loss

Osteoporosis

Al believes that his overall success in business, life and energy is from being consistent with taking balance7. At 93 years of age Al is still running multiple business, playing poker, driving and doing what most his age can't. Al wants us all to live a life worth living free of pain, energized, feeling good, sleeping well, mental clarity, great mobility etc. What are you waiting for?



Visit Balance7 now for more information and free shipping. Balance7.com/?utm_source=NDE













Attachment