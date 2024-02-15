Storm Trade launches Pre-launch futures trading on Notcoin

Victoria, Seychelles, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storm Trade, the leading derivatives trading platform on the TON network, announces the launch of Pre-launch futures trading on Notcoin, a popular gaming cryptocurrency that promises to revolutionize the field of decentralized finance.

Pre-launch futures trading on Notcoin is a unique opportunity for traders who want to gain access to trading a promising cryptocurrency before its official release and listing on exchanges. Storm Trade offers its users to trade Notcoin futures using the TON token as collateral. Trading will be carried out in lots of 1 million Notcoin Futures (1mNOT-F) paired with TON. The starting futures price for one million Notcoin will be 0.5 TON.

Trading will open on February 15 at 14:00 Moscow time or 11 pm UTC. Traders will be able to open both long and short positions using different order types: Market, Limit and Stop. For opening and closing positions in the 1mNOT-F/TON pair, a commission of 1% of trading volume will be charged. Half of all commissions collected will go into an insurance fund, which will be used to cover losses in the event that individual bidders' losses exceed their margin obligations.

Traders' profit and loss (P&L) calculation will be made at the settlement price after the close of trading, which can occur in one of two scenarios:

- If the Notcoin project token is added to spot exchanges within three months after the start of trading, then the closing date of trading will be the date of listing of Notcoin on the spot exchange. The estimated price of the asset will be determined by the average price of the token for the first week after listing on any of the exchanges. Those whose positions are closest to the settlement price of the asset will receive the majority of the share of the formed pool.

- If the Notcoin project token is not added to spot exchanges within three months after the start of trading, or it becomes known that the token issuance has been cancelled, then trading will close after 3 months, and the settlement price of the asset will be considered the current price formed on the Pre-Launch pair, and traders’ P&L will be calculated based on it.

Storm Trade invites all interested traders to take part in Pre-launch futures trading on Notcoin and gain access to futures trading on one of the most anticipated cryptocurrencies of 2024. In order to start trading, you need to register on the Storm Trade platform, top up your balance with TON tokens and select the 1mNOT-F/TON pair. You can find more detailed information about Pre-launch trading on our website and on our social networks.

