MDIM Holdings Announces $500K Investment in Life DeFi

London, UK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MDIM Holdings, a leading United Kingdom based-asset manager, has announced a strategic investment of $500,000 into Life DeFi, a prominent player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. This investment marks a significant step towards democratizing access to asset management opportunities, traditionally limited to institutional investors, for retail users.

As part of this investment, Life DeFi will integrate the new MDIM Holdings' securities infrastructure, which enables retail users of Life DeFi to invest in MDIM funds, with minimum investments as low as $100. This initiative aims to break down barriers to entry in asset management, providing retail investors with the same investment opportunities previously exclusive to institutional players. Life DeFi will become the first decentralized finance wallet to offer this functionality for MDIM funds and select other funds and asset management products over time.

"We are thrilled to partner with Life DeFi to democratize access to asset management opportunities," said Carl Marshall-Davies, CEO of MDIM Holdings. "By integrating our securities infrastructure into Life DeFi, we aim to empower retail investors with greater financial inclusivity and the ability to diversify their portfolios effectively."

The $500,000 investment will be disbursed in equal tranches over the next four quarters, with the first tranche scheduled for the end of February 2024. Notably, $100,000 of the investment will be executed as a share swap between Life DeFi and MDI Holdings' securities infrastructure company, further aligning the interests and incentives between the traditional finance MDIM Holdings and decentralized finance Life DeFi.

"Integrating MDIM Holdings' securities infrastructure aligns with our mission to make decentralized finance accessible to all," said Michael Gord, owner of Life DeFi. "This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and inclusivity, empowering retail investors to participate in the asset management landscape with unprecedented ease."

The collaboration between MDI Holdings and Life DeFi represents a forward-thinking approach to bridging the gap between traditional finance and DeFi, fostering a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem for all.

About MDIM Holdings

MDIM Holdings is a leading asset manager committed to driving innovation and inclusivity in the global financial landscape. With a focus on democratizing access to investment opportunities, MDIM Holdings leverages cutting-edge technology and regulatory expertise to empower investors worldwide.

About LifeDeFi

Life DeFi is a leading decentralized finance platform committed to providing innovative financial solutions for mainstream digital asset users. With a focus on empowering the community, Life DeFi offers a range of decentralized products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of crypto enthusiasts.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com