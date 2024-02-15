Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market: Forecasted Growth at a CAGR of 11.63% Through 2024-2030

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market by Type (Digital, Infrared, Wearable), Technology (Contact, Non-Contact), Site, Application, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive assessment showcases an anticipated significant growth trajectory for the industry, with the market size expected to burgeon from USD 2.83 billion in 2023 to USD 6.13 billion by 2030. The steady climb, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.63%, underscores the rising importance of patient temperature monitoring across varied healthcare settings.

With technologies like Digital, Infrared, and Wearable devices making waves within the industry, critical insights into the Contact and Non-Contact technology sectors have emerged from the investigation. The research hones in on diverse application scenarios, ranging from Anesthesia to Fever management, underscoring the integral role of temperature monitoring in modern medical practice.

The report highlights an exhaustive analysis facilitated by the FPNV Positioning Matrix, which provides a robust evaluation of vendor performance based on Business Strategy Excellence and Product Satisfaction. This aids stakeholders in identifying the foremost companies navigating the complex landscape of the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market.

Beyond the tactics and strategies of individual businesses, the research furnishes a sophisticated Market Share Analysis. It addresses the competitive dynamics and trajectories of key players, lending crucial insights into potential growth opportunities as well as existing market challenges.

Ensuring a global perspective, the report encapsulates detailed geographical segment analysis, covering key regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Shifts and trends in these pivotal areas are examined with forensic attention to detail to facilitate a granular understanding of global market movements.

Key Takeaways:

In-depth evaluation of market performance using FPNV Positioning Matrix

Insightful Market Share Analysis indicating market dynamics and vendor contributions

Comprehensive profiles of leading vendors in the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

Market segmentation encompassing Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and key regions

Future market trends, technological innovations, and regulatory changes highlighted

Strategic guidance for market entry and competitive positioning

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

