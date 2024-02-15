Global Real-Time Payments Market to Reach $294.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-Time Payments - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Real-Time Payments estimated at US$22.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$294.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 37.2% CAGR and reach US$216.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 40.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 48.5% CAGR



The Real-Time Payments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$88.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 48.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.4% and 33.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

ACI Worldwide

Alipay (Ant Financial)

Apple

Capegemini

Finastra

FIS

Fiserv

FSS

Global Payments

Icon Solutions

IntegraPay

Intelligent Payments

Mastercard

Montran

Nets

Obopay

PayPal

Pelican

REPAY

Ripple

SIA

Temenos

Visa

Wirecard

Worldline

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $294.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Real-Time Payments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

