Revenue Management Market Expands with Advanced Solutions and Analytics, Forecasted Remarkable Growth by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Revenue Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The projected market size for Revenue Management is expected to reach USD 21.37 billion by the end of 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.56% during the forecast period.

The global Revenue Management Market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector that revolves around optimizing business strategies to maximize revenue and profitability. It encompasses a wide range of industries, including hospitality, retail, travel and transportation, telecommunications, and more. At its core, revenue management involves utilizing data-driven insights, advanced analytics, and technology to make informed decisions related to pricing, inventory management, demand forecasting, and customer segmentation.



Key Market Drivers

  • The Proliferation of E-Commerce and Online Platforms

  • The Rising Demand for Data-Driven Insights & Analytics

  • The Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technology Solutions by Businesses

  • Growing Travel and Hospitality Industry

Key Market Challenges

  • The Complexity of Data Integration and Management

  • The Lack of Skilled Professionals with Expertise in Revenue Management and Data Analytics

Key Market Trends

  • The Integration of Omnichannel Strategies

  • Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies

Key Market Players

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Amdocs Inc.
  • Accenture Inc.
  • CSG Systems International Inc.
  • Netcracker Technology Corporation
  • Ericsson Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Optiva Inc.
  • Cerillion Technologies Limited
  • Oracle Corporation

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Revenue Management Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Global Revenue Management Market, By Component:

  • Solutions
  • Billing & Payment
  • Price Management
  • Revenue Assurance & Fraud Management
  • Channel Management Risk Management
  • Others
  • Services
  • Professional
  • Managed

Global Revenue Management Market, By Structure:

  • In-House
  • Outsource

Global Revenue Management Market, By Deployment:

  • On-Premises
  • Cloud

Global Revenue Management Market, By Organization Size:

  • Small & Medium Enterprise
  • Large Enterprise

Global Revenue Management Market, By End User:

  • BFSI
  • Hospitality
  • Healthcare
  • IT & Telecommunications
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Retail & E-Commerce
  • Others

Global Revenue Management Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Asia Pacific

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages190
Forecast Period2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$21.37 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$41.21 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

