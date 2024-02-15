Life Insurance Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Insurance Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global life insurance market size is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of term life insurance, shift toward digitalization, growing popularity of microinsurance, and favorable government regulations.







The global life insurance market is highly competitive, with various number of players operating in the market. The global life insurance market is dominated by a few large players such as AIA Group Limited, American International Group (AIG), Allianz SE, AXA Group, and China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited, etc.



The market is also witnessing a shift toward digital channels, with the increasing use of online portals, mobile apps, and chatbots to purchase and manage insurance products. This has led to increased competition and put pressure on traditional insurers to innovate and adapt to changing customer needs. One of the key drivers of the global life insurance market is the increasing demand for insurance in emerging markets. As the middle class in emerging markets continues to grow, the demand for insurance products is also increasing. Insurers can tap into this market by developing affordable and designed products that meet the needs of customers in these markets.



Furthermore, in terms of regions, North America region has a significant share in the global life insurance market during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about the importance of life insurance and changing consumer preferences, and the rising introduction of new life insurance policies are further fueling the growth of the global life insurance market.



Global Life Insurance Market Drivers



The global life insurance market is driven by several factors that have contributed to its growth and development over the years. One of the key drivers of the market is the growing awareness and concern about financial security among individuals and families. With increasing uncertainties and risks associated with life, people are becoming more aware of the importance of securing their financial future, and life insurance provide a means to protect against the financial consequences of unforeseen events such as illness, disability, and death.



Another important driver of the global life insurance market is demographic changes. The world is experiencing a gradual shift toward an aging population, with increasing life expectancy and declining birth rates in many countries. This demographic shift leads to a greater need for life insurance coverage, as individuals seek to protect their financial security and provide for their loved ones in the event of their passing.



Global Life Insurance Market Trends



The global life insurance market has witnessed several trends over the years that have influenced its growth and development. One of the major trends in the market is the shift toward digitalization. The increasing use of digital channels and technologies such as mobile apps, social media, and online portals has transformed the way insurance providers interact with customers. Digital platforms have made it easier for customers to compare policies, buy insurance products, and manage their policies online. Insurance companies are also leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics to offer more personalized products and services.



Another trend in the global life insurance market is the increasing popularity of term life insurance policies. Term life insurance provides coverage for a specific period of time and is more affordable than permanent life insurance policies. Many younger consumers prefer term life insurance as it provides them with the coverage they need at a lower cost. As a result, many insurance providers are shifting their focus toward offering more term life insurance policies.



The demand for simplified and affordable insurance products has also led to the growth of microinsurance. Microinsurance offers low-cost insurance products that are designed to meet the needs of low-income individuals and families. This has enabled insurance providers to tap into new markets and reach a larger customer base. With the use of technology, microinsurance providers can offer products and services that are simple, transparent, and easy to understand.



Global Life Insurance Market Challenges



The global life insurance market faces several challenges that impact its growth and profitability. One of the primary challenges faced by the industry is low penetration rates in certain geographies. Despite the growing awareness of the need for financial protection, many people in developing countries do not have access to or cannot afford life insurance products. This represents a significant untapped market for insurance companies.



In addition, the industry is also facing increasing competition from other financial products such as mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other investment vehicles. These products offer investors a range of investment options and returns that compete with the investment component of traditional life insurance products.



Global Life Insurance Market Opportunities



The global life insurance market presents several opportunities for insurers to grow and expand their business. As the middle class in emerging markets continues to grow, the demand for insurance products is also increasing. Insurers can tap into this market by developing affordable and designed products that meet the needs of customers in these markets.



Another opportunity in the global life insurance market is the use of technology to enhance customer experience. With the increasing use of digital channels, insurers can leverage technology to offer a seamless and personalized experience to their customers. This includes the use of chatbots, mobile apps, and online portals that make it easier for customers to access information, purchase insurance products, and manage their policies.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global life insurance market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Life Insurance Market, By Type:

Term Life Insurance

Whole Life Insurance

Universal Life Insurance

Others

Global Life Insurance Market, By Premium Type:

Regular

Single

Global Life Insurance Market, By Premium Range:

Low

Medium

High

Global Life Insurance Market, By Provider:

Insurance Companies

Insurance Agents/Brokers

Insurtech Companies

Others

Global Life Insurance Market, By Mode Of Purchase:

Online

Offline

Global Life Insurance Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AIA Group Limited

American International Group (AIG)

Allianz SE

AXA Group

China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited

Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Company of Nebraska

ING Bank A.S.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

The Prudential Insurance Company of America

MetLife, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86tnc5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment