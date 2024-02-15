Iris Energy Reports Second Quarter and Half Year FY24 Results

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN ) (together with its subsidiaries, “Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading owner and operator of next-generation data centers powered by 100% renewable today reported its financial results for the three and six-months ended December 31, 2023. All $ amounts are in United States Dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise stated.



Rebrand from Iris Energy to IREN

Iris Energy is excited to announce our official name change to IREN, a decision which better reflects our expanding next-generation data center business. Same business. Same goals. Different name.





Second Quarter FY24 Financial Results

“The business has continued to strengthen its position and execute upon significant planned expansion in 2024,” stated Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Iris Energy.

“Our Bitcoin mining hashrate is on track to reach 10 EH/s over the coming months and 20 EH/s by the end of the year. Our AI cloud services business continues to outperform expectations and recently tripled in size with another significant purchase order for NVIDIA H100 GPUs. We also continue to remain excited about our new 1,400MW data center development site in West Texas, which should provide substantial growth potential for years to come.”

Bitcoin mining revenue of $42.0 million, as compared to $34.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, primarily driven by an increase in average Bitcoin price realized

Mined 1,144 Bitcoin, as compared to 1,223 Bitcoin in the first quarter of our fiscal year 2024. Lower Bitcoin production was primarily driven by higher global hashrate rate during the period

Electricity costs of $16.6 million, as compared to $16.4 million in the first quarter of our fiscal year 2024, primarily driven by a consistent average operating hashrate of 5.6 EH/s across the periods 1

Site and other costs of $11.9m, as compared to $11.4m in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 2

Net loss after income tax of $(5.2) million, as compared to a $(5.3) million loss in the first quarter of our fiscal year 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.0 million as compared to $6.8 million adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of our fiscal year 2024 3

Cash and cash equivalents of $90.3 million as of December 31, 2023 and no debt facilities4



Second Quarter FY24 Operational Highlights

Bitcoin Mining

Continued expansion from 5.6 EH/s to 10 EH/s: 1.4 EH/s Bitmain S21 miners and 2.9 EH/s Bitmain T21 miners purchased 5 Operating capacity increased to 6.2 EH/s (as of February 6, 2024)

Secured pathway to 20 EH/s in 2024 (January 2024): 1 EH/s of Bitmain T21 miners purchased 5 9 EH/s of Bitmain T21 miner purchase options 5



AI Cloud Services

Cloud services contract signed with AI company, Poolside AI SAS (February 2024)

Tripled cloud services business to 816 NVIDIA H100 GPUs via an additional purchase of 568 NVIDIA H100 GPUs which is expected to be installed in Q2 2024 (February 2024)

Corporate and Development

Announced 1,400MW data center development site in West Texas, with $4.7m initial connection deposit paid and an expected in-service date in late 2026

$146.0 million cash and cash equivalents as of February 9, 2024 4, 6

Rebrand from Iris Energy to IREN



Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes non-IFRS financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. We provide Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in addition to, and not as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBTIDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. For example, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin differently. The Company believes that these measures are important and supplement discussions and analysis of its results of operations and enhances an understanding of its operating performance.

EBITDA is calculated as our IFRS profit/(loss) after income tax expense, excluding interest income, finance expense and non-cash fair value loss and interest expense on hybrid financial instruments, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, which are important components of our IFRS profit/(loss) after income tax expense. Further, “Adjusted EBITDA” also excludes share-based payments expense, which is an important component of our IFRS profit/(loss) after income tax expense, impairment of assets, loss on other receivables, loss on disposal of assets, foreign exchange gains and losses and other one-time expenses and income.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation1

(USD$m) 3 months ended

Dec 31, 2023 3 months ended

Sep 30, 2023 Bitcoin mining revenue 42.0 34.4 Other income 0.5 - Electricity costs2 (16.7) (19.4) Realized gain on financial asset2 0.1 3.0 Other costs (11.9) (11.4) Adjusted EBITDA 14.0 6.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33% 19% Reconciliation to consolidated statement of profit or loss Add/(deduct): Foreign exchange loss (4.7) 2.2 Non-cash share-based payments expense – $75 exercise price options (3.1) (3.0) Non-cash share-based payments expense (2.9) (2.8) Reversal of impairment of assets 0.1 - Unrealized loss on financial asset3 (0.3) - Other expense items4 (2.6) (0.6) EBITDA 0.6 2.5 Other finance expense - (0.1) Interest income 0.7 0.7 Depreciation (7.6) (7.6) Loss before income tax (expense)/benefit (6.3) (4.5) Income tax (expense)/benefit 1.1 (0.8) Loss after income tax (expense)/benefit (5.2) (5.3)

1) For further detail, see our unaudited interim financial statements for the half-year ended December 31, 2023, included in our Form 6-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024.

2) Electricity costs net of realized gain on financial asset was $(16.6)m in 2Q FY24 and $(16.4)m in 1Q FY24. Realized gain on financial asset represents unaudited power credits (primarily driven by voluntary curtailment) earned under hedge contracts.

3) Unrealized loss on financial asset represents the change in the fair value of the financial asset recorded in relation to electricity purchased for future usage periods.

4) Other expense items include one-off professional fees including legal fees.

