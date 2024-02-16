Flash News: OKX Launches New P2P Campaign with USD100,000 Reward Pool

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 15, 2024.



OKX Launches New P2P Campaign with USD100,000 Reward Pool

OKX today announced the launch of its P2P Trading campaign. This campaign encourages eligible users to experience OKX's P2P trading platform, offering them a chance to claim a share in a USD100,000 reward pool.



Starting from February 15, 2024, and running until March 15, 2024, this campaign is open to all eligible users who sign up and verify their OKX accounts. Participants will need to make a minimum trade worth USD30 or more to join the reward list, with the first 5,000 users to trade receiving a 10% cashback (capped at 20 USDT).

More details are available here.

Note: Not all products are available in all regions. OKX reserves the right to determine and amend the rules of the campaign at any time without further notice, including but not limited to canceling, extending, or terminating this campaign, modifying the eligibility conditions for users participating in the campaign, and adjusting the campaign and reward rules. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer