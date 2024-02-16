Norsk Hydro: Hydro signs new USD 1,000 million revolving credit facility

Norsk Hydro ASA has on February 15, 2024, signed a USD 1,000 million revolving multi-currency credit facility.

The facility, which is available for general corporate purposes, carries a two-year tenor with a one-year extension option and replaces Hydro’s undrawn USD 1,300 million revolving credit facility. The entire amount is also available as a sub-facility swingline to cover short-term liquidity needs.

Credit Agricole CIB and DNB acted as the coordinating Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners on the transaction.

In addition, Danske Bank and ING acted as the Bookrunners, while BNP Paribas, Citibank, Goldman Sachs Bank, Handelsbanken, JP Morgan, Nordea Bank, and SEB participated in the transaction as Mandated Lead Arrangers.

DNB will act as Facility Agent and Documentation Agent.





