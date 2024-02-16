Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market to Reach Value of USD 33.23 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global industrial control systems security market has experienced a notable surge in revenue, primarily attributable to the escalating threat of cyber attacks. The imperative to fortify their security has become paramount with industrial control systems finding increasing applications across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, chemical, and energy.

Industrial control systems (ICS) have become increasingly desirable in the industrial landscape owing to their remarkable ability to boost productivity in the global industrial control systems security market. However, the prevalence of ICS solutions intensifies the need for robust security measures driven by the exponential surge in cyber attacks and the rising network security risks.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 20.08 Billion 2031 Value Projection USD 33.23 Billion CAGR 6.5% Forecast Period 2024-2031 Segments Covered Type

System Type

Service Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Distributed Control Systems Segment has Risen Significantly due to Efficient and Centralized Approach to Managing Industrial Processes

Distributed control systems (DCS) dominate industries such as oil and gas, chemical, and manufacturing, offering an efficient and centralized approach to managing industrial processes across various locations or systems. DCS systems are typically characterized by their intricate network of multiple controllers, sensors, and actuators, all intricately interconnected and operating under the control of a central unit in the global industrial control systems security market.

North America is poised to secure a substantial market share in the global industrial control systems market. The region is at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution, with a notable emphasis on the United States. This revolution is characterized by extensive data utilization in production and its seamless integration with diverse manufacturing systems spanning the entire supply chain.

SCADA Systems Segment to Dominate Market due to Widespread Adoption of SCADA Systems Spans

SCADA systems segment has emerged as the fastest-growing industrial control and automation domain in the global industrial control systems security market. SCADA systems are instrumental in the real-time monitoring and control of industrial processes and critical infrastructure. They collect data from various sensors and devices, allowing operators to maintain a comprehensive and dynamic view of essential operations while facilitating remote control.

Asia Pacific is poised for substantial growth in the global industrial control systems market, primarily driven by China's dynamic industrial landscape. China stands as one of the world's largest industrial sectors, undergoing a profound transformation as businesses increasingly embrace automation. The rapid adoption of automation technologies is reshaping the manufacturing and industrial processes across the region.

A comprehensive analysis of primary global industrial control systems security market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

In 2023, Abbott introduced its groundbreaking Freestyle Libre 3 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. The Freestyle Libre 3 represents a remarkable advancement in diabetes care, featuring a compact, wearable sensor that diligently tracks blood glucose levels at one-minute intervals and seamlessly transmits this data to a dedicated smartphone application. Notably, this CGM system stands out for its user-friendliness and affordability, offering a more accessible option for individuals managing diabetes compared to other existing CGM solutions.

In 2023, Medtronic unveiled its innovative MiniMed 780G hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery system. The MiniMed 780G is a fusion of an insulin pump and a CGM system, engineered to autonomously adapt to real-time insulin delivery based on a user's blood glucose readings.

