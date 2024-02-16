Correction to Stock Exchange Release: Finnvera's Annual Review and Sustainability Report 2023

Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2024

On 15 February 2024, as part of the annual report, Finnvera published the Annual Review and Sustainability Report 2023, which included incorrect figures in the table describing Finnvera's carbon footprint. The corrected figures are below and on page 24 of the attached Annual Review and Sustainability Report 2023.

Finnvera's carbon footprint 2021–2022, t CO2e 2022 2021 Change % Scope 1, Fuels 42 80 -47% Scope 2, Electricity, district heating and cooling* 104 359 -71% Scope 3 5,832,915 9,042,275 -35% Kategoria 1: Purchased Goods and Services 35 83 -58% Kategoria 2: Capital Goods 23 0 100% Kategoria 3: Fuel production and energy transmission losses 53 22 139% Kategoria 5: Waste management 6 47 -86% Kategoria 6: Business Travel 275 25 1,019% Kategoria 7: Employee commuting 11 21 -48% Kategoria 15: Financed emissions 5,832,512 9,042,077 -35% Carbon footprint in total* 5,833,061 9,042,714 -35% * The market-based electricity and district heating coefficient used in the calculation.

Table corrected 16 February 2024.

The corrected Annual Review and Sustainability Report 2023 is available at www.finnvera.fi/financial_reports and www.finnvera.fi.

Further information:

Nina Karisalo, Sustainability Manager, Finnvera plc, tel. +358 29 460 2964

Tarja Svartström, Communications Director, Finnvera plc, tel +358 29 460 2424





