Autogenous Vaccine Market Expected to Reach US$ 246.8 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autogenous vaccine market is estimated at a valuation of US$ 144.8 million in 2024, according to a new study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market is projected to reach US$ 246.8 million by the end of 2034.



Increasing livestock culture and a growing number of livestock farms along with rising incidences of diseases in aquaculture and poultry farms are projected to contribute to the autogenous vaccine demand. In addition, governments and organizations are implementing regulations and programs to control the spread of animal diseases, which are further contributing to the growing demand for autogenous vaccines.

Rabies, swine flu, brucellosis, and bird flu are a few of the diseases that affect animals in farms. They can be prevented with the adoption of custom vaccines to treat that specific flock's disease and make their immune systems passively stronger for that disease. Further, growing health consciousness among livestock owners along with rising expenditure on their healthcare is forecasted to contribute to market growth going forward.

Manufacturers of animal healthcare solutions, especially poultry, are dependent on their direct sales staff to establish connections with respective customers. More market companies are using this strategy to enhance product awareness, provide training & assistance, and establish treatment protocol.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 246.8 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The United States is projected to account for 93.6% share of the North American market by 2034.

Bacterial strains are forecasted to hold 71% share of global revenue by 2034.

The market in Mexico is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

“Increasing pet adoption rate, reduction in the use of antibiotics, and improvement in animal safety education are forecasted to support demand for autogenous vaccines,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Newport Laboratories, Inc.

Ceva

Elanco Animal Health

ACE Laboratory Services

AniCon Labor GmbH

Huvepharma, Inc.

Cambridge Technologies

Dyntec s. r. o.

Vaxxinova

Hygieia Biological Laboratories

Sanphar

Addison Biological Laboratory

Kennebec River Biosciences

Barramundi Asia Pte Ltd.

High Awareness Among Farmers about Livestock Diseases and Associated Preventive Measures in United States

Demand for autogenous vaccines in the United States is forecasted to increase at a 4.9% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 80 million by 2034-end. Increasing awareness among more farmers related to livestock diseases along with their preventive measures is projected to contribute to the growing demand for autogenous vaccines. The animal health sector and researchers are involved in the development and improvement of suitable diagnostic reagents, effective vaccines, and specialized diagnostic assays, which is leading to the production of customized vaccines in the United States.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the autogenous vaccine market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (bacterial strain, virus strain) and end user (veterinary research institutes, livestock farming companies, veterinary clinics & hospitals), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

