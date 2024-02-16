RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2024-02-16
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln990
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids14
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield1.331 %
Lowest yield1.330 %
Highest accepted yield1.332 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00

 

Auction date2024-02-16
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,070
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids15
Number of accepted bids5
Average yield1.023 %
Lowest yield1.009 %
Highest accepted yield1.035 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00



 