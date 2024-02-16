RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-02-16
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|990
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|1.331 %
|Lowest yield
|1.330 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.332 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2024-02-16
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,070
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|1.023 %
|Lowest yield
|1.009 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.035 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00