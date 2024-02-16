Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Markets, Strategies and Trends by Pathogen & Technology 2023-2027, with Profiles of 30 Companies Including Accelerate Diagnostics, Binx Health, GeneFluidics & OpGen

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Markets, Strategies and Trends by Pathogen and Technology, With Executive Guides and Customization 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. Will these technologies solve the problem before new antibiotics come along? New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market.

The publisher has looked at the technology picture, giving you a plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections can be diagnosed. The report has identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. The report profiles over 30 companies, large and small, working in this area.

Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostics Recent Developments

FDA Clears New bioMerieux Diagnostic System and Panel

Selux Diagnostics Phenotyping System Gets FDA Approval

New diagnostics to tackle drug resistant infections

Takara Bio USA, Inc. and BioExcel Diagnostics Partner for Infectious Disease Panels

Three companies join forces to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR)

T2 Biosystems Exercises BARDA Option

OpGen to Ramp up Use of Acuitas AMR Gene Panel

BD Partners With Pfizer, Wellcome to Study AMR Dx

Sepsis Test Developers Accelerate Plans

OpGen Receives FDA Clearance for AMR Panel

Visby Medical - Rapid Uptake of Handheld PCR Test for STIs

MicroGenDx, OrthoKey Clinic and OrthoKey Surgery

BioMerieux Receives CE Mark for Vitek Clinical Microbiology System

Hologic to Acquire Mobidiag

Campylobacter strains exchange genes

Disinfection spreads antimicrobial resistance

Molzym, Fraunhofer Developing Rapid Sepsis Dx

Illumina, IDbyDNA Build NGS-Based Respiratory Panel

Accelerate Diagnostics Expands AMR Testing

Rapid diagnostics linked to optimal antibiotics

Visby Medical Wins AMR Diagnostic Competition

DNAe Technology SARS-CoV-2 Sequences

Infections with foodborne bacteria becoming harder to treat

Dust is sharing antibiotic resistance genes

Key AMR Diagnostics Companies

1928 Diagnostics

Abacus Diagnostica

Abbott Laboratories

Accelerate Diagnostics

ADT Biotech

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson

Binx Health

bioMérieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cepheid (Danaher)

Curetis N.V. / Curetis

Day Zero Diagnostics.

Enzo Biochem

Eurofins Scientific

Fusion Genomics.

GeneFluidics

Genetic Signatures

Great Basin Corporation

Hologic

Hutman Diagnostics

Inflammatix

Linear Diagnostics.

Lumos Diagnostics

Millipore Sigma

OpGen

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Qiagen

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

SeLux Diagnostics

Sense Biodetection

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Visby Medical

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Antimicrobial Resistance - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 The Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance

2.2 Defining the Opportunity

2.3 Methods and Sources

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5 Spending on Diagnostics

3 Overview of a Dynamic Market

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.2 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.3 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.4 Pathology Supplier

3.1.5 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.6 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.7 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.8 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.9 Audit Body

3.1.10 Certification Body

3.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

3.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

3.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR

4 The Market Opportunity of AMR

4.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

4.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

4.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)

4.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)

4.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

4.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

4.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)

4.2 Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities

4.2.1 What's Wrong with Microbiology

4.2.2 The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics

4.2.3 Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid

4.2.4 The Miracle of Genetics

4.2.5 From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation

4.2.6 Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT the Sequencing.

4.2.7 Markers of Resistance.

4.2.8 What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?

5 Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostics Recent Developments

6 Key AMR Diagnostics Companies

7 The Global Market for Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country.

7.2 Global Market by Technology

8 Global Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostic Markets - By Pathogen

8.1 Drug Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae - DRSP

8.2 Drug Resistant Campylobacter - DRC

8.3 Clostridium Difficile - CD

8.4 Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus - MRSA

8.5 Drug Resistant Neisseria Gonorrhoeae - DRNG

8.6 Drug Resistant Salmonella - DRNTS

9 Global Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostic Markets - by Technology

9.1 Microbiology Culture

9.2 Immunoassay

9.3 PCR

9.4 NGS

9.5 Mass Spectrometry - MS

9.6 Rapid and Point of Care - Rapid/POC

10 Vision of the Future of AMR Diagnostics

