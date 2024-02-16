Lithium-Ion Capacitors and Other Battery Supercapacitor Hybrid Storage: Global Markets, Roadmaps, Deep Technology Analysis, Manufacturer Appraisal, Next Successes 2024-2044

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Capacitors and Other Battery Supercapacitor Hybrid Storage: Detailed Global Markets, Roadmaps, Deep Technology Analysis, Manufacturer Appraisal, Next Successes 2024-2044" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research report on lithium-ion capacitors (LIC) and other battery supercapacitor hybrid (BSH) storage systems reveals significant market advancements and forecasts a burgeoning industry, estimated to reach a $10 billion valuation by 2044. The report provides valuable insights for stakeholders in the energy storage sector, including investors, manufacturers, and system integrators.

Market Dynamics and Technological Progressions

As energy storage technologies evolve, LICs and BSHs are receiving heightened attention for their unique properties that blend the rapid charge-discharge capabilities of supercapacitors with the energy density of batteries.

The report offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis, evaluating strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats to the industry, alongside 42 forecast lines illustrating potential growth across various applications and regions.

Emerging Technologies and Market Opportunities

This detailed analysis covers a range of emerging technologies, including LIC and BSHs, that are poised to transform multiple sectors. From advanced power solutions for fusion power stations, electric trains, and unmanned mining vehicles to heavy vehicle fast chargers and electromagnetic weapons, this report sheds light on the latest developments and their market implications through 2044.

Key Insights and Industry Milestones

Industry professionals will find the Executive Summary and Conclusions section particularly insightful, offering a succinct yet thorough overview of the report's findings. The future landscape of energy storage is demystified through technology roadmaps, SWOT appraisals, and a diverse array of infographics designed to enhance understanding of the market's direction.

Research and Development Focus

A major highlight of the report is its focus on cutting-edge research. Providing knowledge on evolving BSH materials and technologies, the report references a considerable volume of studies from 2023 and 2024.

It underscores the ongoing efforts in reducing reliance on valuable materials and the quest for innovations that circumvent issues related to toxicity, flammability, and temperature sensitivity.

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

The competitive analysis contained in the report scrutinizes the BSH landscape, featuring a comprehensive comparison of 116 manufacturers. This is particularly valuable for companies looking to position themselves strategically in the market, as it illuminates the competitive positioning and future prospects of key players.

In the rapidly advancing world of energy storage, this in-depth report presents invaluable analyses and forecasts highlighting the potential for lithium-ion capacitors and battery supercapacitor hybrids to shape the market in the coming decades. It stands as an essential resource for stakeholders seeking to capture the essence of this dynamic sector.

The findings emphasize the shift towards larger, more commercially viable LIC technologies, identifying the next wave of successes. By offering a technologically sophisticated and commercially oriented analysis, the report charts a roadmap for the LIC and BSH energy storage sectors to achieve significant growth and success in the forthcoming decades.

Key Topics Covered:

Battery supercapacitor hybrids BSH: introduction to need, toolkit and manufacture

Energy storage toolkit

Energy storage market

Introduction to technology optimisation and technology competition issues

34 parameters for LIC, Li-ion battery and supercapacitor compared

LIC formats compared with adjacent technologies

Future lithium-ion capacitor design and competitive position

Design issues

Analysis of research pipeline

Other metal-ion capacitors design and progress: Lead-ion, nickel-ion, potassium-ion, sodium-ion, zinc-ion capacitors

Lead ion capacitors: history, rationale, research pipeline

Nickel-ion capacitors: history, rationale, research pipeline

Potassium-ion capacitors: rationale, research pipeline

Sodium-ion capacitors: rationale, research pipeline

Zinc-ion capacitors: rationale, research pipeline

Other emerging chemistries for battery-supercapacitor hybrid storage

Rationale

Research pipeline

Zeolite Ionic Frameworks for BSH

MXene and MOFs composites for BSH

Metal alloys and manganese compounds in BSH

Emerging materials employed with 2024, 2023 research pipeline analysis

Factors influencing key supercapacitor parameters driving sales

Materials choices in general

Strategies for improving supercapacitors

Significance of graphene in supercapacitors and variants

Other 2D and allied materials for supercapacitors with examples of research

Research on supercapacitor electrode materials and structures in 2024

Research on supercapacitor electrode materials and structures in 2023

Important examples from earlier

Electrolytes for supercapacitors and variants

Membrane difficulty levels and materials used and proposed

Reducing self-discharge: great need, little research

Emerging BSH markets: basic trends and best prospects compared between energy, vehicles, aerospace, military, electronics, other

Implications for the market 2024-2044

Relative commercial significance of supercapacitor variants 2024-2044

Market propositions of the most-promising supercapacitor families 2024-2044

Mismatch between market potential and sizes made

Analysis of supply and potential for large devices

Energy sector emerging BSH markets

Overview: poor, modest and strong prospects 2024-2044

Thermonuclear power

Less-intermittent grid electricity generation: wave, tidal stream, elevated wind

Beyond-grid supercapacitors: large emerging opportunity

Hydro power

Emerging land vehicle and marine applications: automotive, bus, truck train, off-road construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, material handling, boats, ships

Overview of supercapacitor use in land transport

On-road applications face decline but off-road vibrant

How the value market for supercapacitors and their variants in land vehicles will move from largely on-road to largely off-road

Emerging vehicle and allied designs with large supercapacitors

Tram and trolleybus regeneration and coping with gaps in catenary

Material handling (intralogistics) supercapacitors

Mining and quarrying uses for large supercapacitors

Research relevant to large supercapacitors in vehicles

Large supercapacitors for trains and their trackside regeneration

Marine use of large supercapacitors and the research pipeline

Emerging applications in 6G Communications, electronics and small electrics

Substantial growing applications for small BSH and supercapacitors

BSH and supercapacitors in wearables, smart watches, smartphones, laptops and similar devices

6G Communications: new BSH market from 2030

Asset tracking growth market

Battery support and back-up power supercapacitors

Hand-held terminals BSH and supercapacitors

Internet of Things nodes, wireless sensors and their energy harvesting modes with BSH and supercapacitors

Peak power for data transmission, locks, solenoid activation, e-ink update, LED flash

Smart meters

Spot welding

Emerging military and aerospace applications

Military applications: electrodynamic and electromagnetic weapons now a strong focus

Military applications: unmanned aircraft, communication equipment, radar, plane, ship, tank, satellite, guided missile, munition ignition, electromagnetic armour

Aerospace: satellites, More Electric Aircraft MEA and other growth opportunities

116 BSH (including LIC), supercapacitor, pseudocapacitor, CSH companies assessed

Analysis of metrics from the comparison of 116 companies

116 BSH (including LIC), supercapacitor and pseudocapacitor manufacturers assessed in 10 columns across 108 pages

