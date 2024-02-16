Global Clear Aligner Market Report 2024-2029: A $18.63 Billion Market by 2029 - High Growth Driven by Technological Innovations and Surge in Adult Treatment Cases

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clear Aligner Market: Analysis By Treatment Cases, By Procedure, By Age Group, By End-User, By Material Type, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent analytical study on the global clear aligner market presents a comprehensive overview of the industry with detailed insights into treatment cases, procedures, age groups, end-users, and material types, supported by rigorous regional analysis.

This report underscores the significant growth trajectory projected for the clear aligner sector, with market valuation anticipated to burgeon from USD 5.56 billion in 2023 to USD 18.63 billion by 2029, advancing at a CAGR of approximately 22% over the forecast period of 2024-2029.

Market Dynamics and Segment Insights

The market landscape is being shaped by various dynamics that include increasing global awareness of dental aesthetics and oral health, alongside the growing incidence of malocclusions. The popularity of clear aligner solutions is being propelled by their aesthetic superiority over traditional braces, along with advancements in the procedure's effectiveness and comfort. In terms of procedure types, doctor-directed aligners continue to dominate the market scene due to the assurance of professional oversight.

However, there is a notable trend towards direct-to-consumer models offering unprecedented convenience and affordability. Demographic analysis reveals adults as the leading age group for clear aligner adoption, influenced by heightened cosmesis consciousness and a substantial increase in malocclusion treatments.

Meanwhile, the teen segment is predicted to experience robust growth, reflecting the early adoption of dental corrective measures.

The report breaks down the end-user segment, highlighting standalone dental practices as a rapidly growing sector due to cutting-edge technology assimilation and excellence in patient care. On the flip side, hospitals and group practices are also investing in clear aligner services, further fueling market expansion.

A review of material types utilized in aligner manufacturing points to polyurethane as a favored choice given its tailorability and durability. Beside this, alternative materials like poly-vinyl chloride are witnessing an upswing due to cost-effectiveness and manufacturing ease. The study presents a region-specific dissection of the clear aligner market that identifies North America, with the US in the lead, as the most significant contributor to the industry's profits. Europe closely follows, with societal trends and oral health challenges sparking increased demand for dental aligner solutions.

The forward-looking analysis included in the report is optimistic, highlighting sustained market recovery and growth in the forthcoming post-pandemic era.

Growth Drivers: Skyrocketing malocclusion cases and the pursuit of aesthetic enhancements are propelling clear aligner demand.

Skyrocketing malocclusion cases and the pursuit of aesthetic enhancements are propelling clear aligner demand. Challenges: The market confronts hurdles, including treatment limitations, shortage of orthodontic professionals, and confined insurance coverage.

The market confronts hurdles, including treatment limitations, shortage of orthodontic professionals, and confined insurance coverage. Trends: Technological innovation and the surge in dental tourism are seminal trends nurturing market development.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Developments



The landscape of the global clear aligner market is characterized by notable consolidation, with leading entities pioneering through strategic alliances and product innovation. Partnerships between technology providers and aligner manufacturers are catalyzing an efficient, patient-centric service paradigm.

As the industry moves forward, the increasing prevalence of orthodontic issues, paired with the ongoing evolution of digital dental technologies, is likely to underpin a vigorous expansion of the clear aligner market.

This report captures not only the current market scenario but also offers projections that signify lucrative opportunities and strategic directions for prospective market entrants and established players. With a focus on the market's robust growth prospects, stakeholders can navigate the complexities and dynamics of the clear aligner industry, making informed and proactive business decisions.

Key Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Purchasing Power

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Rising Children and Teenage Population

Escalating Demand For Aesthetics Enhancement

Increasing Treatment Rate

Rising Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion

Challenges

Clear Aligner Restriction

Undersupply of Orthodontists and Dentists

Limited Insurance Coverage For Orthodontic Treatments

Market Trends

Technological Advancements

Increasing Involvement Of Private Medical Institutions

Involvement of CAD/CAM Technology

Growing Dental Tourism

Companies Profiled

Align Technology, Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Straumann Group

Henry Schein, Inc.

3M Company

Angelalign Technology, Inc.

SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Argen Corporation

Scheu Dental GmbH

3Shape

Great Lakes Dental Technologies





