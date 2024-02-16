US Glamping Market Outlook 2024-2029, Featuring Profiles of Under Canvas, Collective Retreats, Huttopia, Tentrr & The Resort at Paws Up

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Glamping Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US glamping market was valued at around $561.42 million in 2023. This report provides complete information regarding the adoption of glamping in the US region.

Glamping has grown in popularity in the US due to several causes driving new demand: the desire for escapism, rest, relaxation, and personal well-being, curiosity about new lodging, and the desire for adventure and development. Furthermore, In the US glamping market, leading market players significantly contribute to revenue generation through their vast presence and various activities and service offerings.







KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

In the US, glamping has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors, gaining widespread recognition and acceptance among various segments of leisure travelers. During the pandemic outbreak, the travel industry came to a halt, prompting businesses to strategize on continued operations. As leisure travelers canceled trips, they sought alternative vacation planning options.

The US is a vast country with a land area of nearly four million square miles and a population of over 338 million. It offers a variety of travel options. There is an unending list of US vacation spots, including national parks, beaches, mountains, and wilderness areas. Beach getaways in South Carolina or Big Bear Lake cabin rentals in California, skiing at ski resorts such as Aspen or Jackson Hole, or national park camping in top locations such as Acadia National Park or Yellowstone National Park are just a few of the finest glamping destinations in the US.

Millennials and baby boomers are currently the significant generations driving the glamping niche in the US. Millennials seek trips to disconnect from technology, whereas baby boomers are drawn to outdoor and recreational activities. Many industry participants wrongly equate glamping with the millennial generation. However, baby boomers, who are nearing or have reached retirement age, should not be disregarded. Baby boomers tend to have the time and desire to travel and experiment with new housing concepts their children are also interested in.

The growth of Airbnb also turns the pointer toward a trend where consumers require experiences that are offbeat, authentic, and approachable, breaking the traditional hotel model. Glamping is gaining popularity among retirees and those in ABC1 markets/higher social groups. In addition, the concept is expected to grow with the younger demographic, i.e., millennials entering their peak earning years and others having a higher disposable income post-recession day.

The competition mainly revolves around innovation, services, site locations, and the comfort and convenience provided to customers. Notable players such as The Resort at Paws Up, Under Canvas, Collective Retreats, and Huttopia are leading brands contributing to the diverse and competitive landscape in the US glamping market.

LIST OF VENDORS

Key Vendors

The Resort at Paws Up

Under Canvas

Collective Retreats

Huttopia

Tentrr

Other Prominent Vendors

Asheville Glamping

AutoCamp

Capitol Reef Resort

Camp'd Out

Conestoga Ranch

El Cosmico

El Capitan Canyon

EXP Journeys

Fireside Resort Cabins

Firelight Camps

Minam River Lodge

Nomadics Tipi Makers

Sandy Pines Campground

Sinya

Ventana Big Sur

Walden Retreats

Bushtec Safari

Westgate Resorts

Mendocino Grove

Dunton

Backland

Klarhet

Bodhi Farms

Treebones Resort

Little Arrow Outdoor Resort

The Mohicans

Desolation Hotel

West Beach Resort

The Vintages

Johnny Morris Nature Resorts

Timberline Glamping

The Ranch at Rock Creek

Camp Aramoni

Bellfire

Moose Meadow Lodge

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Accommodation (Revenue)

Cabins

Safari Tents

Yurts

Treehouses

Tipis

Others

Land Ownership (Revenue)

Private Land

Public Land

Area (Revenue)

Rural

Urban

Size (Revenue)

4-Person

2-Person

Others

End-User (Revenue)

Consumers

Events

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $561.42 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1308.15 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter - 1: US Glamping Market Overview

Chapter - 2: US Glamping Market Projected Revenue

US: Projected Revenue of Glamping Market (2020-2029) ($Millions)

Chapter - 3: US Glamping Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Accommodation (2020-2029); (Revenue $Mn)

US: Projected Revenue by Land Ownership (2020-2029); (Revenue $Mn)

US: Projected Revenue by Area (2020-2029); (Revenue $Mn)

US: Projected Revenue by Size (2020-2029); (Revenue $Mn)

US: Projected Revenue by End-user (2020-2029); (Revenue $Mn)

Chapter - 4: US Glamping Market Prospects & Opportunities

US Glamping Market Trends

US Glamping Market Drivers

US Glamping Market Constraints

Chapter - 5: US Glamping Market Industry Overview

US Glamping Market - Competitive Landscape

US Glamping Market - Key Players

US Glamping Market - Other Prominent Vendors



