Global Hearing Aids Market Outlook 2024-2029: A $8.55 Billion Market in 2029, Registering CAGR of 4.25% - Sonova, WS Audiology, Demant, GN Store and Starkey Corp are Dominating the Global Market

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hearing Aids Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hearing aids market is forecast to reach $8.55 billion by 2029 from US$6.66 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.25%, . The market growth can be attributed to the growing incidence/ prevalence of hearing disorders and the rising need for treating such disorders worldwide.
Sonova, WS Audiology, Demant A/S, GN Store A/S, and Starkey Corp are some leading players currently dominating the global hearing aids market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the hearing aids market and access commercially launched products.
This report offers market size & forecast data for the global hearing aids market. The revenue generated from the sale of commercial hearing aids is included in the report. The report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the global hearing aids market, including the global hearing aids market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present global hearing aids market and its market dynamics for 2024-2029. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- By Product type, the global hearing aids market by behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids segment was valued at $4.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $5.86 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.97%. The global rise in the prevalence of hearing loss is a significant factor contributing to the growth of this segment. These are the most commonly used hearing aids compared to other available hearing aids in the market since they are robust, easy-to-use, and appropriate for all types of hearing loss.
- By Hearing Loss type, the sensorineural hearing loss segment was valued at $5.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $6.83 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.48%. The segment accounted for the largest share mainly due to the rising incidence of hearing loss, specifically sensorineural hearing loss, in the pediatric and adult population.
- By patient group, the global hearing aids market by the adult segment was valued at $4.92 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $6.42 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.53%. The segment is dominating the market due to the higher incidence and prevalence of hearing loss among the elderly population worldwide.
Vendors List
- Sonova
- WS Audiology
- Demant A/S
- GN Store A/S
- Starkey
- Century Hearing Aids
- Arphi Electronics
- Audina Hearing Instruments
- EarTechnic
- Eargo Hearing Aids
- ExSilent
- Horentek
- IN4 Technology
- InnerScope Hearing Technologies
- Intricon
- Loreca Hearing Aids
- NewSound Hearing Aids
- RION Co., Ltd.
- SeboTek Heraing Aids
- ZOUNDS Hearing
- Cochlear Ltd
- Nurotron Biotech
- MED-EL
- Rexton Hearing Aids
- BHM-Tech
- Earlens
REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
- Product type
- Behind-the-Ear
- In-the-Ear
- Hearing Loss type
- Sensorineural Hearing Loss
- Conductive Hearing Loss
- Mixed Hearing Loss
- Age group
- Adults
- Pediatrics
- Technology type
- Digital Hearing Aids
- Analog Hearing Aids
- Distribution Channel
- Retailers
- Independent Practices
- Buying Groups
- Government Purchases
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape of Hearing Aids Market
- Key Vendors
- Other Prominent Vendors
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$6.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$8.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter - 1: Hearing Aids Market Overview
Chapter - 2: Hearing Aids Market
- Global: Projected Revenue of Hearing Aids Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
Chapter - 3: Hearing Aids Market Segmentation Data
- Global: Projected Revenue by Product Type (2023-2029; $Billions)
- Behind-The-Ear
- In-The-Ear
- Global: Projected Revenue by Hearing Loss (2023-2029; $Billions)
- Sensorineural Hearing Loss
- Conductive Hearing Loss
- Mixed Hearing Loss
- Global: Projected Revenue by Patient Group (2023-2029; $Billions)
- Adults
- Pediatrics
- Global: Projected Revenue by Technology (2023-2029; $Billions)
- Digital Hearing Aids
- Analog Hearing Aids
- Global: Projected Revenue by End-users (2023-2029; $Billions)
- Retailers
- Independent Practices
- Buying Groups
- Government Purchases
Chapter - 4: Key Regions Overview
- North America: Projected Revenue of Hearing Aids Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
- Europe: Projected Revenue of Hearing Aids Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
- APAC: Projected Revenue of Hearing Aids Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
- Latin America: Projected Revenue of Hearing Aids Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
- Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Hearing Aids Market (2023-2029; $Billions)
Chapter - 5: Hearing Aids Market Prospects & Opportunities
- Hearing Aids Market Opportunities & Trends
- Hearing Aids Market Drivers
- Hearing Aids Market Constraints
Chapter - 6: Hearing Aids Industry Overview
- Hearing Aids Market - Competitive Landscape
- Hearing Aids Market - Key Vendor Profiles
- Hearing Aids Market - Other Prominent Vendors
- Hearing Aids Market - Key Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8shie
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment