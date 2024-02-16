Food Wholesale and Retail Sector Analysis Reveals Growth Potential Amidst Nigeria's Economic Constraints

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wholesale and Retail of Food in Nigeria 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nigeria's food wholesale and retail landscape, amidst challenging economic conditions, remains a hub of potential, according to a new research publication. This comprehensive analysis provides a window into the current state of the industry, the resilience of local markets, and the burgeoning opportunities tied to the region's significant demographic momentum.



The report explores the operational hurdles that cast a shadow on the sector, including complex import procedures, high inflation rates, and extensive corruption. Despite these barriers, the research illustrates the dynamism of Nigeria's food market, bolstered by the nation's large population, and an increasingly affluent middle class. The infusion of technology-savvy consumers has set the stage for an e-commerce renaissance and financial technology adoption that can revitalize the industry's landscape.



Key Challenges and Drivers of Change

Infrastructure deficiencies, particularly in logistics and utility services, pose significant impediments to retail operations and development.

Regulatory complexities and the omnipresence of informal retail activities disrupt traditional supply chains.

The unavailability of serviced land and multiple tax regimes demand strategic resolution to facilitate retail growth.

Despite limited formal credit channels, especially for SME retailers, the sector shows resilience and incremental growth.

The report evaluates the shift toward convenience shopping and the essential nature of rural untapped markets, offering a detailed outlook on prospective avenues for investment and commerce. The retail terrain, particularly through the lens of localized and e-commerce ventures, presents a compelling narrative for future trajectories in the Nigerian food industry.



Hinging on in-depth industry insights, the publication presents a granular analysis of the market's existing players - spanning from multinational entities to local chains, and pivotal distributors. It also provides a discerning view of the influence of consumer patterns and mall development on the sector's evolution.



With a spotlight on trends such as the inclination towards food items in household expenses and the strategic positioning of formal retailers, the document stands as a vital resource for industry stakeholders. The research delves into the progression of consumer habits, the expanding role of local retailers, and the focused development of suburban malls - painting a vivid picture of the Nigerian food retail market's vibrancy against a backdrop of adversity.



This publication on the challenges and opportunities within Nigeria’s food wholesale and retail industry paves the way for well-informed decision-making and strategic planning in this booming sector.



Companies Profiled

Artee Industries Ltd

BN Foods Ltd

BUA Foods PLC

Cadbury Nigeria PLC

De United Foods Industries Ghana Ltd

De United Foods Industries Ltd

EDLP Nigeria Ltd

Ekulo International Ltd

Enriched Pte Ltd

Infinity FZCO

Insignia Print Technology Ltd

Multipro Consumer Products Ltd

NASCON Allied Industries PLC

Nestle Nigeria PLC

Northern Noodles Ltd

PayMente Ltd

Prince Ebeano Ltd

Promasidor Nigeria Ltd

Pure Flour Mills Ltd

PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC

Raffles Oil LFTZ Enterprise

Tiger Beverages Ltd

UAC Foods Ltd

Unilever Nigeria PLC

Wigmore Trading Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry



4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Corporate Actions

4.7. Regulations

4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Unforeseen Events

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Labour

7.4. Poor Infrastructure

7.5. Shopping Malls

7.6. Environmental Issues

7.7. Security

7.8. Technology, R&D, Innovation

7.9. Government Support

7.10. Input Costs



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry



9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



