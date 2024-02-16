Germany Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments to Grow by 14.4% to Reach $70.07 Billion in 2024 - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



BNPL payments in Germany are expected to grow by 14.4% on an annual basis to reach US$70.07 billion in 2024. The medium to long-term growth story of the BNPL industry in Germany remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.3% during 2024-2029. The BNPL gross merchandise value in Germany will increase from US$61.27 billion in 2023 to reach US$109.28 billion by 2029.

The buy now pay later industry is thriving on the back of rising inflation and subsequent decline in disposable income in Germany. The trend, in 2024, is projected to continue with adoption rising among consumers across age groups. The uptake is expected to be especially higher among young generation consumers.



To tap into the high-growth market, new players also entered the industry in 2023. Going forward, more firms are expected to launch their innovative products to cater to the growing demand among Germans. This will drive the competitive landscape and support innovation in the sector. Overall, there is a robust growth outlook for the BNPL industry over the next three to four years in Germany.



The buy now pay later sector is growing at a strong rate amid higher adoption in the German market



With rising interest rates and inflationary pressure, consumers are flocking towards flexible payment solutions like BNPL at an accelerated pace in Germany. According to a report from Schufa, the German credit rating agency, there has been a 30% increase in BNPL usage in 12 months. The adoption, specifically, is much higher among young generation shoppers in Germany.



In 2022, Schufa has reported over 9.1 million contracts, which is a 30 percent increase compared to 2021. Although most people are managing to repay these loans on time (97.9%), the increasing cost of living is making it harder for individuals to meet their financial commitments. The adoption of BNPL is growing faster in the smaller loan category. According to the report, more than 3.8 million of the 9.1 million contracts amounted to under 1,000 euros. This shows that an overall 42% of the BNPL loans fall under the small loan category in Germany.



In 2024, the adoption of BNPL loans is expected to further increase in the German market, due to a persistent decline in disposable income amid a higher inflationary environment. This trend will support the growth of the industry over the medium term.



Germany-based fintech firms are entering the market with their BNPL product launches



With the industry projected to record strong growth over the next three to four years, more and more fintech firms are seeking to tap into the growth opportunity. These firms are launching their products, while also driving the competitive landscape in the sector.

Unzer, known for its payment and commerce solutions, launched a new buy now pay later product upaylater in 2023. This product combines invoice, installment payment options, and direct debit into a single interface, making it more convenient for merchants to offer BNPL services that customers are increasingly asking for. Unzer has a decade-long history of providing basic invoice, installment, and guaranteed direct debit payment methods, and now it aims to further expand its presence in the BNPL market.

More such fintech firms are expected to launch their innovative BNPL product offerings in the German market, subsequently driving the competitive landscape and market growth over the next three to four years.



To save consumers from BNPL debt traps, e-commerce providers are partnering with startups to launch a save now pay later service in Germany



The adoption has been growing at a rapid rate among young generation consumers, which in turn, is also driving the problem of delinquencies and debt trap. Consequently, to drive responsible consumption, e-commerce providers are forging strategic partnerships with innovative startups to launch save now pay later products in the market.

Zalando, in 2023, entered into a strategic collaboration with Savrr to launch the save now pay later payment option on the e-commerce platform. The counterpart of buy now pay later, save now pay later aims to drive more responsible consumption among shoppers.

The widening distribution of save now pay later products, through such strategic collaborations, can dampen the growth of the buy now pay later industry in the German market over the medium term.



