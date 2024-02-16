North America Endoscopy Procedures Market Set for Expansion by 2030, Driven by Advances in Artificial Intelligence

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Endoscopy Procedures Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - By Procedures, Product Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of the North American medical field is poised for a significant surge as newly curated data suggests the endoscopy procedures market is forecasted to reach US$ 22,611.24 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Pioneering this growth is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, which have been transforming the efficacy and precision of endoscopic procedures. The incorporation of AI into gastroenterology has started to revolutionize the field by introducing computer-aided detection systems that support the identification and diagnosis of gastrointestinal conditions, including various forms of cancer.

The advancements in AI have shown promising results, particularly in the improvement of detection rates for esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC), a malignancy with higher mortality rates when diagnosed at later stages. Significant research and innovation efforts are underway across North America, including the formation of a specialized interest group by the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology (CAG) which focuses on the advancement and application of AI within gastroenterology. Their initiatives are setting the stage for a more standardized approach to endoscopy, enhancing the quality of patient care.

The U.S. market leads the regional segment, bolstered by increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a robust pipeline of technological enhancements from leading industry participants.

These factors, coupled with the strategic positioning of hospitals and clinics, are key components driving the expansion and transformation of endoscope-related procedures. In terms of market segmentation, the North America endoscopy procedures market is analyzed across various parameters including procedure type, product offering, and end-user.

The 'others' procedure segment currently accounts for a substantial market share, indicating a diverse range of applications for endoscopic interventions. Furthermore, the market is distinguished by the adoption of both disposable and reusable products, with the reusable segment maintaining a prominent market share.

Industry leaders across a spectrum of medical device and technology firms are continuously innovating and delivering enhanced solutions within the endoscopy market. This perpetual cycle of innovation ensures a dynamic market environment, fostering growth and improving patient outcomes throughout North America.

Given the significant implications of these market developments, stakeholders across the healthcare continuum – from medical professionals and healthcare institutions to technology developers and policy makers – stand poised to witness a transformative phase in the field of endoscopy, highlighted by a steadfast commitment to technological advancement and comprehensive patient care.

Segmentation of the North America Endoscopy Procedures Market:

By Procedure: Including a diverse range such as ERCP, ESD, POEM, EUS, and others.

Including a diverse range such as ERCP, ESD, POEM, EUS, and others. By Offering: Encompassing endoscopes, visualization systems, and various endotherapy devices.

Encompassing endoscopes, visualization systems, and various endotherapy devices. By Product Type: Divided into disposable and reusable categories.

Divided into disposable and reusable categories. By End User: Segmentation includes hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, amongst others.

Segmentation includes hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, amongst others. By Country: Analysis across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico with the U.S. leading the market share.

This comprehensive overview of the North America endoscopy procedures market echoes the existing potential and the anticipated future of medical interventions in a region that is both technologically advanced and responsive to innovative healthcare solutions.



