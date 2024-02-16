Europe Next Generation IVD Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033 - A $40.41 Billion Market by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 5.26% between 2023 and 2033

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Next Generation IVD Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe next-generation IVD market was valued at $24.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $40.41 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.26% between 2023 and 2033. The utilization of emerging technologies and innovations in diagnostics has the capacity to stimulate the expansion of the next-generation IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) market. Molecular diagnostics, genomics, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) are anticipated to be key drivers of this growth, offering fresh opportunities for enhanced disease diagnosis and, consequently, reshaping patient outcomes.







The Europe Next-Generation IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) Market is witnessing significant growth and transformation. It encompasses a diverse range of advanced diagnostic technologies and tools that are revolutionizing healthcare practices in the region. Key factors driving this market include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, and a growing emphasis on early disease detection and management. Molecular diagnostics, genomics, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) are at the forefront of innovation, enabling healthcare professionals to obtain precise insights into patients' conditions. These technologies offer enhanced accuracy, speed, and efficiency in diagnosing various diseases, including cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders.



Moreover, the Europe market is characterized by robust research and development activities, fostering continuous advancements in IVD solutions. Regulatory support and stringent quality standards ensure the safety and efficacy of these diagnostics. With a focus on improving patient outcomes and optimizing healthcare resources, the Europe Next-Generation IVD Market is poised for continued growth and innovation, contributing to the region's overall healthcare excellence.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type

Core Laboratory Diagnostics

POC Testing

Molecular Diagnostics

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Other End Users

Segmentation by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest-of-Europe

Product/Innovation Strategy: The Europe next-generation IVD market has been extensively segmented on the basis of various categories, such as type and end user. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: The Europe next-generation IVD market has numerous startups paving their way into manufacturing kits, panels, assays, and instruments and entering the market. Key players in the Europe next-generation IVD market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of disease-specific panels and multiplex instruments.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $40.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Markets

1.1 Market Scope

1.2 Research Methodology





2 Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Next-Generation IVD Market Outlook

2.1.1.1 POC-IVD

2.1.1.2 Diagnostic Expenditures

2.1.1.3 Pricing Patterns of Next-Generation IVD

2.1.2 Market Size and Growth Potential

2.1.2.1 Short-Term Impact (2020-2025)

2.1.2.2 Long-Term Impact (2026-2033)

2.1.3 Product Benchmarking by Next- Generation In-vitro Diagnostics Market, (by Type)

2.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Next-Generation IVD Market



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Legal Requirements

3.1.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Impact Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Technological Advancements in Next-Generation In-Vitro Diagnostics Transforming Healthcare System

4.3.2 Rising Demand of POC Testing Boosting Next-Generation IVD Market

4.3.3 Growing Incidence of Chronic and Acute Diseases Demanding for Early Treatment

4.3.4 Boost in the Next-Generation IVD Market during COVID-19 Pandemic

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 Regulatory Hurdles Related to Next-Generation IVD Technologies

4.4.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Rising Number of Next-Generation IVD Companies Involved in Business Expansion

4.5.2 Inclination of Emerging Companies toward Next-Generation IVD



5 Next-Generation IVD Market, by Region, $Million, 2022-2033

5.1 Overview

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Market Dynamics

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast



6 Company Profiles

bioMerieux

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

QIAGEN N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mse6lr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment