Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size To Worth USD 7.62 Billion By 2033 | CAGR OF 3.9%

New York, United States, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.19 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.62 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.9% during the projected period.





The branch of radiology that focuses on imaging newborns, kids, and teenagers is called pediatric radiology. It comprises the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and problems in pediatric patients using a variety of imaging modalities, including nuclear medicine, computed tomography (CT), MRI, ultrasound, and X-rays. Pediatric radiology techniques allow rapid and more accurate diagnosis of injuries and fractures in children. Pediatric radiologists are very skilled in the diagnosis of a wide range of illnesses, including the effects of cancer and trauma. Known as "gentle imaging," pediatric radiologists place a high priority on using minimum radiation doses for children imaging. Many pediatric clinics are growing as a result of rising rates of malnutrition and an increasing incidence of pneumonia in children. These are the main drivers propelling the global pediatric radiology market's growth. In order to make the MRI scan less traumatic for parents and their kids, pediatricians offer coaching to parents and kids getting the scan. A course developed by pediatricians has been found to improve the adoption of pediatric radiology systems in emerging nations, hence contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the course of study for pediatric radiology continues to evolve, making it difficult for radiographers to stay updated with new developments. Cancer is often caused by radiation, especially in teenagers and young adults. Increasing parental concerns about radiation exposure are frequently linked with a negative impression of pediatric radiography.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (X-Ray, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography Scanner, Others), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Others), By End-User (Diagnostic Centers, Pediatric Clinics, Hospitals, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023–2033."

The computed tomography scanner segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global pediatric radiology market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global pediatric radiology market is divided into X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography scanner and others. Among these, the computed tomography scanner segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global pediatric radiology market during the projected timeframe. Improved spatial resolution, easier scanning periods, and noise elimination algorithms are some of the technological advancements in CT that help produce the more precise, more distinct pictures that are required to detect minute anatomical abnormalities in pediatric patients.

The cardiology segment is anticipated to grow at fastest pace in the global pediatric radiology market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global pediatric radiology market is divided into oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, and others. Among these, the cardiology segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global pediatric radiology market during the projected timeframe. Because heart-related illnesses are becoming more common, there is a growing demand for advanced pediatric radiography systems to diagnose heart failure, blood vessel diseases, clogged vessels, and other problems associated with the heart.

The hospitals segment is predicted to grow at highest pace in the pediatric radiology market during the estimated period.

Based on the end-user, the global pediatric radiology market is divided into diagnostic centers, pediatric clinics, hospitals, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the pediatric radiology market during the estimated period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global pediatric radiology market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global pediatric radiology market over the forecast period. The pediatric radiology market is driven by factors such as rising rates of specific diseases, increased healthcare spending in the region, growth in major companies in the market, and their focused concentrate on new product development. The market is also being driven by an increase in trauma events and wrecks, as well as a growing demand for procedures that are minimally invasive. Furthermore, the rise of the industry is largely attributed to the US government's Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which offers medical coverage for pediatric patients and includes radiological services.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global Pediatric Radiology market during the projected timeframe. While growing R&D investments and demographic advantages in China, rising investment in the Indian radiology market, an increase in senior citizens and trauma incidence in Japan, a growing focus among market participants, and more funding from the government to improve healthcare service delivery in other countries are some of the factors driving the development of this regional segment.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Pediatric Radiology market include Canon Medical Systems, Agfa Healthcare, Esaote SpA, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N V, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Analogic Corporation, Arthrex Inc. (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), NuVasive Inc. (U.S.), Orthofix US LLC (U.S.), OrthoPediatrics Corporation (U.S.), Pega Medical Inc. (Canada), Smith+Nephew (U.K.), Stryker (U.S.), WishBone Medical (U.S.), Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, Pediatric medicine covers a wide range of healthcare fields. Canon Medical's Online Pediatric Days, organized by the Canon Medical Academy, aim to provide valuable knowledge about pediatric imaging using different tools. The Canon Medical Academy supports healthcare workers with training and education to help them with their daily challenges. This webinar event spans five days and includes interactive sessions led by well-known pediatric experts from around the world.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Pediatric Radiology Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Pediatric Radiology Market, By Type

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography Scanner

Others

Global Pediatric Radiology Market, By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

Global Pediatric Radiology Market, By End-User

Diagnostic Centers

Pediatric Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Global Pediatric Radiology Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



