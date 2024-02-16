The NFL’s MVP, Lamar Jackson, Scores Big Off the Field, Inspiring Children with His Book About Dreaming Big

VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFL’s 2024 MVP, Lamar Jackson, is known for making big plays on the field, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is also touching down a hopeful message of dreaming big in his inspiring children’s book, I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream!

Drawing from his own experiences, he encourages children to set their sights on a goal and pursue their dreams relentlessly, regardless of any obstacles they may face or their current circumstances.

“Dreams are great, big or small. No matter the size, you can have them all. Do not limit your dreams to what others say you can do. Believe in yourself and hold true to your dreams,” writes Jackson in his book. With an inspiring tone and engaging narrative, he invites young readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and manifestation.

Jackson’s heartfelt story was published by British Columbia–based indie publisher Tellwell Publishing in 2022. Timothy Lindsay, Founder and CEO of Tellwell Publishing, expresses his admiration for the book’s powerful message and the inspiring author behind it. “I can’t think of anyone better to encourage children to dream big, go after their goals, and to believe in themselves than Lamar Jackson,” he said. “His personal story of dreaming of being a professional football player when he was young shows kids that big dreams do come true, and that anything is possible with the right mindset and work ethic.”

Through heartfelt prose and vibrant illustrations, Jackson’s book teaches young readers to follow their passion and chart their own paths to success. “Follow your heart right from the start. Hold true to your dreams even when it seems hard. There is so much more that you can do; keep dreaming, and it’ll come to you!”

Lindsay says Tellwell is proud to have played a role in Jackson’s literary journey. “We are rooting for him on and off the field, and hope this book will be one of many to inspire children everywhere.”

The two-time NFL MVP’s kids book, I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream!, touches the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, reminding them that the power to create and design our dream life lies within each of us!

