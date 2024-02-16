Transparent OLED Screen Market To Reach USD 14.8 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Transparent OLED Screen Market size was valued at USD 3.1 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 14.8 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.8%.

OLED displays have been a popular choice for mobiles, laptops, and smartphones for a while now. However, the LED industry has recently seen an increase in the use of OLEDs for other purposes, such as bulbs and light fixtures. OLEDs offer a superior level of clarity and picture quality as compared to plasma and LCDs. Moreover, the emergence of transparent displays in the market has attracted significant investments in developing innovative products.

Transparent OLED screens are an advanced type of OLED technology that generates bright and lively displays. These screens allow light to pass through and are visible to the naked eye. They are ideal for advertising displays in retail environments, where their transparent nature can be leveraged to create eye-catching and effective advertisements. Additionally, transparent OLED screens can be combined with augmented reality devices to enhance gaming experiences and improve information display. In the automotive industry, these screens are used as car heads-up displays. In the medical and industrial sectors, transparent OLEDs can be integrated with machinery to display essential information. All these factors contribute to market developments and create favorable conditions for product innovation.

Recently, LG unveiled its 77-inch Signature OLED-T display during CES 2024. This display has both opaque and transparent modes that enable users to showcase art, videos, and weather news with just a click. Users can mount the device on a wall or rest it on a stand, and the content is delivered directly from the LG connect box.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3UE1enH

Segmentation Overview:

The transparent OLED screen market has been segmented into type, application, display size, resolution, and regions. AMOLED has been the most dominant segment in the transparent OLED market, primarily due to its power efficiency and high-resolution display. These displays are the preferred choice for complex and durable devices. Thanks to their widespread use in the retail and e-commerce sectors, consumer electronics have been the driving force behind market growth. Additionally, the high spending on display boards and devices is expected to propel the market further. The automotive industry is another fast-growing sector for transparent OLED screens, with the segment projected to achieve significant growth due to the rise in the use of HUDs.

Buy This Research Report:

https://bit.ly/49CHjJX

Transparent OLED Screen Market Report Highlights:

The global transparent OLED screen market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 18.8% by 2032.

OLED displays have become popular for mobiles, laptops, and smartphones, and are now used for bulbs and light fixtures. They offer better picture quality than plasma and LCDs. Transparent OLED screens are used for advertising, augmented reality devices, car heads-up displays, and medical and industrial machinery. LG recently unveiled a 77-inch Signature OLED-T display with both opaque and transparent modes for showcasing art, videos, and weather news.

South Korea is a central hub for manufacturing and distribution of display panels, making it dominant in the Asia Pacific markets. China occupies a larger market share due to its high manufacturing capabilities. The display device industry has been driven by high technology penetration, research and development, and high spending in China.

Some prominent players in the transparent OLED screen market report include Planar Systems, Inc., Pro Display, Crystal Display Systems Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, BenQ Corporation, ClearLED, Kent Optronics, Inc., NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., Universal Display Corporation (US), Evoluce GmbH, and Globus Infocom Ltd.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Poly-Planar LLC has acquired Banshee Marine Audio, a boat builder-focused audio company. Banshee’s founder, Dan Soeters, will be president of the combined companies. The new focus is on innovative product development and consumer engagement to drive growth. Todd Allen, previously president of Poly-Planar, will continue to consult for the company as a product development specialist.

The U.S. Navy has awarded Kent Optronics Inc. a $47.6 million research contract for wide-field-of-view night vision systems. The contract is for a 5-year phase-three small business innovation research (SBIR) agreement.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3usBVub

OR

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/3SHfj0T

Transparent OLED Screen Market Segmentation:

By Type: AMOLED, PMOLED

By Application: Retail, consumer electronics, automotive

By Display Size: Small, medium, large

By Resolution: HD, ultra HD, full HD

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Interactive Whiteboard Market 2023 to 2032

Ultrasonic Sensors Market 2023 to 2032

Actuators Market 2023 to 2032

Microcontroller Market 2023 to 2032

Automotive Disruption Radar Market 2023 to 2032