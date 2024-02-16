Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Company reported net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of $(40.5) million, or $(0.11) per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Normalized FFO for the three months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $150.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share.



The following applies to all same store disclosures reported in this press release. Subsequent to its merger with Healthcare Trust of America ("Legacy HTA") on July 20, 2022, the Company began reporting combined same store results in the third quarter of 2022, which are now referred to as Merger Combined Same Store. Merger Combined Same Store includes the Company’s same store properties, including Legacy HTA properties, that were owned for the full comparative period, and that meet all elements of the Company’s same store criteria. The Company presents the combined companies’ same store portfolios to provide an understanding of the operating performance and growth potential of the combined company.

RESULTS

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $(40.5) million or $(0.11) per diluted common share. Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $(278.3) million or $(0.74) per diluted common share.

Normalized FFO per share totaled $0.39 and $1.57 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

MERGER COMBINED SAME STORE

Merger Combined Same Store cash NOI for the fourth quarter increased 2.7% over the prior year, and 2.8% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth quarter predictive growth measures in the Merger Combined Same Store portfolio include: Average in-place rent increases of 2.8% Future annual contractual increases of 2.9% for leases commencing in the quarter. Weighted average MOB cash leasing spreads of 3.3% on 607,000 square feet renewed: 3% (<0% spread) 6% (0-3%) 76% (3-4%) 16% (>4%) Tenant retention of 78.2%



MULTI-TENANT OCCUPANCY AND ABSORPTION

During the quarter, the multi-tenant portfolio had sequential occupancy improvement of 175,000 square feet, or 53 basis points.





4Q 2023 (in thousands, except % and bps) NOVEMBER 2023

PROJECTION ACTUAL Total multi-tenant SF 33,552 33,371 Starting occupancy 85.1% 84.7% Absorption (SF) 120-180 175 Ending occupancy 85.4-85.6% 85.2% Change in occupancy (bps) + 30-50 + 53

Total multi-tenant square feet changes from the November 2023 projection to 4Q 2023 actual include the sale of properties comprising 287,000 square feet offset by a 106,000 square feet development completion.

The multi-tenant portfolio leased percentage was 87.3% at December 31, which was 210 basis points greater than occupancy. The multi-tenant Legacy HTA portfolio leased percentage was 85.5%, which was 230 basis points greater than occupancy.

An updated multi-tenant occupancy and NOI bridge can be found on page 21 of the Investor Presentation.

LEASING

Portfolio leasing activity that commenced in the fourth quarter totaled 1,224,000 square feet related to 340 leases: 703,000 square feet of renewals 508,000 square feet of new and 13,000 square feet of expansion leases

The Company executed new leases totaling 425,000 square feet in the quarter that will commence in future periods.

DISPOSITIONS

During the fourth quarter, the Company sold 27 properties totaling $338 million.

Additional dispositions in 2023 totaled 36 properties for $656 million at an average cap rate of 6.6%. These dispositions generated proceeds of $597 million and $59 million of seller financing.

The 2023 additional dispositions do not include the January 2023 dispositions of $112 million to repay the balance on the asset sale term loan.

The 2023 total dispositions improved the quality and growth profile of the portfolio as seen through the following characteristics: 34% non-MOB 54% off campus MOB 63% single-tenant 1.9% average in-place escalators







BALANCE SHEET

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.4 times at the end of the quarter.

During the fourth quarter, the Company executed interest rate swaps totaling $275 million. In January 2024, $200 million of interest rate swaps expired.

As of December 31, 2023, including the effect of the expiration of the January 2024 interest rate swap, variable rate debt was 8%. This reflects an improvement from 13% as of December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's line of credit balance was fully repaid.

DIVIDEND

A dividend of $0.31 per share was paid in November 2023. A dividend of $0.31 per share will be paid on March 14, 2024 to stockholders and OP unitholders of record on February 26, 2024.

GUIDANCE

The Company's 2024 guidance range represents the in-place portfolio as of February 16, 2024, and does not include any assumptions for prospective acquisitions, joint venture seed portfolios or other related balance sheet activities that have not closed unless otherwise noted. The 2024 guidance range expectations are as follows:





ACTUAL EXPECTED 1Q 2024 EXPECTED 2024 4Q 2023

2023 LOW

HIGH LOW

HIGH Earnings per share $(0.11 ) $(0.74 ) $(0.12 ) $(0.11 ) $(0.60 ) $(0.10 ) NAREIT FFO per share $0.36 $1.43 $0.35 $0.36 $1.42 $1.48 Normalized FFO per share $0.39 $1.57 $0.38 $0.39 $1.52 $1.58

The 2024 annual guidance above includes the following significant changes from 2023 results (dollars in thousands, except per share data). Refer to page 28 for additional guidance detail including operating metrics and capital funding expectations.





4Q 2023 RUN-RATE NORMALIZED FFO RECONCILIATION 4Q 2023 DESCRIPTION 4Q 2023 normalized FFO $150,730 Non-recurring items (4,730 ) Property tax appeals/reductions and refunds 4Q 2023 run-rate normalized FFO $146,000 EXPECTED 2024 KEY ASSUMPTIONS LOW HIGH DESCRIPTION Annualized 4Q 2023 run-rate normalized FFO $584,000 $584,000 Multi-tenant cash NOI 21,000 29,000 3.5% to 4.75% growth Single-tenant cash NOI 1,000 3,000 0.5% to 1.5% growth Straight-line rent (2,000 ) 2,000 Performance based compensation (5,500 ) (3,500 ) Return to run-rate Interest rate swap maturity (6,500 ) (6,500 ) January 2024 expiration of 1.21% Re/development and other capital funding (7,500 ) (5,500 ) $150-$250 million of dispositions Other — 1,500 Expected normalized FFO $584,500 $604,000 Expected normalized FFO per share $1.52 $1.58

The 2024 annual guidance range reflects the Company's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels, interest rates, and operating and general and administrative expenses. The Company's guidance does not contemplate impacts from gains or losses from dispositions, potential impairments, or debt extinguishment costs, if any. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes nearly 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.



Consolidated Balance Sheets DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA ASSETS 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 Real estate properties Land $1,343,265 $1,387,821 $1,424,453 $1,412,805 $1,439,798 Buildings and improvements 10,881,373 11,004,195 11,188,821 11,196,297 11,332,037 Lease intangibles 836,302 890,273 922,029 929,008 959,998 Personal property 12,718 12,686 12,615 11,945 11,907 Investment in financing receivables, net 122,602 120,975 121,315 120,692 120,236 Financing lease right-of-use assets 82,209 82,613 83,016 83,420 83,824 Construction in progress 60,727 85,644 53,311 42,615 35,560 Land held for development 59,871 59,871 78,411 69,575 74,265 Total real estate investments 13,399,067 13,644,078 13,883,971 13,866,357 14,057,625 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,226,853 ) (2,093,952 ) (1,983,944 ) (1,810,093 ) (1,645,271 ) Total real estate investments, net 11,172,214 11,550,126 11,900,027 12,056,264 12,412,354 Cash and cash equivalents 25,699 24,668 35,904 49,941 60,961 Assets held for sale, net 8,834 57,638 151 3,579 18,893 Operating lease right-of-use assets 275,975 323,759 333,224 336,112 336,983 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 311,511 325,453 327,245 327,746 327,248 Other assets, net and goodwill 842,898 822,084 797,796 795,242 693,192 Total assets $12,637,131 $13,103,728 $13,394,347 $13,568,884 $13,849,631 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 Liabilities Notes and bonds payable $4,994,859 $5,227,413 $5,340,272 $5,361,699 $5,351,827 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 211,994 204,947 196,147 155,210 244,033 Liabilities of properties held for sale 295 3,814 222 277 437 Operating lease liabilities 229,714 273,319 278,479 279,637 279,895 Financing lease liabilities 74,503 74,087 73,629 73,193 72,939 Other liabilities 202,984 211,365 219,694 232,029 218,668 Total liabilities 5,714,349 5,994,945 6,108,443 6,102,045 6,167,799 Redeemable non-controlling interests 3,868 3,195 2,487 2,000 2,014 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized 3,810 3,809 3,808 3,808 3,806 Additional paid-in capital 9,602,592 9,597,629 9,595,033 9,591,194 9,587,637 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10,741 ) 17,079 9,328 (8,554 ) 2,140 Cumulative net income attributable to common stockholders 1,028,794 1,069,327 1,137,171 1,219,930 1,307,055 Cumulative dividends (3,801,793 ) (3,684,144 ) (3,565,941 ) (3,447,750 ) (3,329,562 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,822,662 7,003,700 7,179,399 7,358,628 7,571,076 Non-controlling interest 96,252 101,888 104,018 106,211 108,742 Total Equity 6,918,914 7,105,588 7,283,417 7,464,839 7,679,818 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,637,131 $13,103,728 $13,394,347 $13,568,884 $13,849,631





Consolidated Statements of Income DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Rental income $322,076 $329,399 $1,309,184 $907,451 Interest income 4,422 4,227 17,134 11,480 Other operating 3,943 4,436 17,451 13,706 330,441 338,062 1,343,769 932,637 Expenses Property operating 121,362 117,009 500,437 344,038 General and administrative 14,609 14,417 58,405 52,734 Normalizing items 1 (1,445 ) — (1,720 ) — Normalized general and administrative 13,164 14,417 56,685 52,734 Acquisition and pursuit costs 2 301 92 2,026 3,229 Merger-related costs 1,414 10,777 (1,952 ) 103,380 Depreciation and amortization 180,049 185,275 730,709 453,082 317,735 327,570 1,289,625 956,463 Other income (expense) Interest expense before merger-related fair value (52,387 ) (52,464 ) (215,699 ) (125,443 ) Merger-related fair value adjustment (10,800 ) (11,979 ) (42,885 ) (21,248 ) Interest expense (63,187 ) (64,443 ) (258,584 ) (146,691 ) Gain on sales of real estate properties 20,573 73,083 77,546 270,271 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — 119 62 (2,401 ) Impairment of real estate assets and credit loss reserves (11,403 ) (54,452 ) (154,912 ) (54,427 ) Equity (loss) gain from unconsolidated joint ventures (430 ) 89 (1,682 ) (687 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 65 (1,168 ) 1,343 (1,546 ) (54,382 ) (46,772 ) (336,227 ) 64,519 Net (loss) income $(41,676 ) $(36,280 ) $(282,083 ) $40,693 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,143 516 3,822 204 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $(40,533 ) $(35,764 ) $(278,261 ) $40,897 Basic earnings per common share $(0.11 ) $(0.10 ) $(0.74 ) $0.15 Diluted earnings per common share $(0.11 ) $(0.10 ) $(0.74 ) $0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 379,044 378,617 378,928 252,356 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 3 379,044 378,617 378,928 253,873

1 4Q 2023 normalizing items include severance costs and YTD 2023 includes severance costs and non-routine legal costs.

2 Includes third party and travel costs related to the pursuit of acquisitions and developments.

3 Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. As a result, the Company's OP totaling 3,966,365 units was not included.





Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD 1,2,3 DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $(40,533 ) $(35,764 ) $(278,261 ) $40,897 Net loss attributable to common stockholders/diluted share 3 $(0.11 ) $(0.10 ) $(0.74 ) $0.15 Gain on sales of real estate assets (20,573 ) (73,083 ) (77,546 ) (270,271 ) Impairments of real estate assets 11,403 54,452 149,717 54,427 Real estate depreciation and amortization 182,272 186,658 738,526 459,211 Non-controlling loss from partnership units (491 ) (382 ) (3,426 ) (5 ) Unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 4,442 4,020 18,116 12,722 FFO adjustments $177,053 $171,665 $825,387 $256,084 FFO adjustments per common share - diluted $0.46 $0.45 $2.15 $1.01 FFO $136,520 $135,901 $547,126 $296,981 FFO per common share - diluted $0.36 $0.35 $1.43 $1.17 Acquisition and pursuit costs 301 92 2,026 3,229 Merger-related costs 1,414 10,777 (1,952 ) 103,380 Lease intangible amortization 261 137 860 1,028 Non-routine legal costs/forfeited earnest money received (100 ) 194 175 771 Debt financing costs — 625 (62 ) 3,145 Severance costs 1,445 — 1,445 — Allowance for credit losses 4 — — 8,599 — Merger-related fair value adjustment 10,800 11,979 42,885 21,248 Unconsolidated JV normalizing items 5 89 96 389 330 Normalized FFO adjustments $14,210 $23,900 $54,365 $133,131 Normalized FFO adjustments per common share - diluted $0.04 $0.06 $0.14 $0.52 Normalized FFO $150,730 $159,801 $601,491 $430,112 Normalized FFO per common share - diluted $0.39 $0.42 $1.57 $1.69 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 685 624 2,566 2,217 Non-cash interest amortization, net 6 1,265 2,284 4,968 5,129 Rent reserves, net 1,404 (100 ) 3,163 516 Straight-line rent income, net (7,872 ) (9,873 ) (32,592 ) (20,124 ) Stock-based compensation 3,566 3,573 13,791 14,294 Unconsolidated JV non-cash items 7 (206 ) (316 ) (1,034 ) (1,206 ) Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash items 149,572 155,993 592,353 430,938 2nd generation TI (18,715 ) (13,523 ) (66,081 ) (33,620 ) Leasing commissions paid (14,978 ) (7,404 ) (36,391 ) (22,929 ) Capital expenditures (17,393 ) (25,669 ) (49,343 ) (48,913 ) Total maintenance capex (51,086 ) (46,596 ) (151,815 ) (105,462 ) FAD $98,486 $109,397 $440,538 $325,476 Quarterly/annual dividends $118,897 $119,323 $477,239 $285,774 FFO wtd avg common shares outstanding - diluted 8 383,326 383,228 383,381 254,622

1 Funds from operations (“FFO”) and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.”

2 FFO, Normalized FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as measures of liquidity.

3 Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss exists, as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount.

4 In Q1 2023, allowance for credit losses included a $5.2 million credit allowance for a mezzanine loan included in "Impairment of real estate and credit loss reserves" on the Statement of Income and $3.4 million reserve included in “Rental Income” on the Statement of Income for previously deferred rent and straight line rent for three skilled nursing facilities.

5 Includes the Company's proportionate share of normalizing items related to unconsolidated joint ventures such as lease intangibles and acquisition and pursuit costs.

6 Includes the amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and premiums, and non-cash financing receivable amortization.

7 Includes the Company's proportionate share of straight-line rent, net and rent reserves, net related to unconsolidated joint ventures.

8 The Company utilizes the treasury stock method, which includes the dilutive effect of nonvested share-based awards outstanding of 308,389 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Also includes the diluted impact of 3,966,365 OP units outstanding.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA - UNAUDITED

Management considers funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per share, normalized FFO, normalized FFO per share, funds available for distribution ("FAD") to be useful non-GAAP measures of the Company's operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures management considers relevant to the Company's business and useful to investors.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not necessarily identical to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as indicators of the Company's financial performance, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs.

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding acquisition-related expenses, lease intangible amortization and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent in nature. FAD is presented by adding to Normalized FFO non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense and rent reserves, net; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions paid and straight-line rent income, net of expense. The Company's definition of these terms may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing these amounts. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should be reviewed in connection with GAAP financial measures.

Management believes FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share, and FAD provide an understanding of the operating performance of the Company’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, gains or losses from sales of real estate, and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent, FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share and FAD can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company reports these measures because they have been observed by management to be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because these measures are consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs.

Merger Combined Cash NOI and Merger Combined Same Store Cash NOI are key performance indicators. Management considers these to be supplemental measures that allow investors, analysts and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. The Company defines Merger Combined Cash NOI as rental income and less property operating expenses. Merger Combined Cash NOI excludes non-cash items such as above and below market lease intangibles, straight-line rent, lease inducements, lease termination fees, tenant improvement amortization and leasing commission amortization. Merger Combined Cash NOI is historical and not necessarily indicative of future results.

Merger Combined Same Store Cash NOI compares Merger Combined Cash NOI for stabilized properties. Stabilized properties are properties that have been included in operations for the duration of the year-over-year comparison period presented. Accordingly, stabilized properties exclude properties that were recently acquired or disposed of, properties classified as held for sale, properties undergoing redevelopment, and newly redeveloped or developed properties.

The Company utilizes the redevelopment classification for properties where management has approved a change in strategic direction for such properties through the application of additional resources including an amount of capital expenditures significantly above routine maintenance and capital improvement expenditures.

Any recently acquired property will be included in the same store pool once the Company has owned the property for eight full quarters. Newly developed or redeveloped properties will be included in the same store pool eight full quarters after substantial completion.

