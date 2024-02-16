EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with retinal diseases, today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees as inducement awards outside the Company’s 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The Company granted stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 49,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals common stock to five new employees. The stock options were granted on February 15, 2024. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee and made as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option awards have an exercise price of $29.08 per share, the closing price of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ common stock on February 15, 2024. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s date of grant and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of the options is subject to the employee’s continued service with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals through the applicable vesting dates.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The Company’s lead product candidate, EYP-1901, is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with Durasert E™. Pipeline programs include EYP-2301, a promising TIE-2 agonist, razuprotafib, f/k/a AKB-9778, formulated in Durasert E™ to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The proven Durasert® drug delivery technology has been safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

