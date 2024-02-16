Stoma/Ostomy Care Market to Reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2028 Amid Rising Prevalence of IBD and Colorectal Cancer

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Report by Product (Ostomy Bags, Ostomy Accessories), End User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics), Surgery (Ileostomy, Colostomy, Urostomy), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As global health systems emphasize the importance of comprehensive and compassionate care for patients with stoma, the stoma/ostomy care market is experiencing significant attention and growth. A new market report focusing on the growth trajectory of stoma/ostomy care products provides critical insight into industry trends and future projections.





Industry Growth Driven by Advancements in Ostomy Care and Increase in Chronic Conditions

With an expanding elderly population and the increasing incidence of intestinal illnesses, the stoma/ostomy care market has been reported to rise to a value of US$ 4.2 Billion by the year 2028. At a steady compound annual growth rate of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028, the market continues to gain traction across various healthcare settings.



The report segments the market by product, end user, surgery, and region, providing an analysis of the prevailing factors that are pivotal to understanding the movement within this market space.



Ostomy/Colostomy Bags Lead the Product Segment

The ostomy bags segment ranks as the foremost product category, further split into drainable and closed-end bags, and one-piece and two-piece systems.

Advancements in skin barrier technologies that offer flat or convex base bags further complement current ostomy care solutions.

Home Care Settings and Hospitals Register High Demand

The market analysis also highlights the end-user spectrum, identifying home care settings and hospitals & specialty clinics as primary sectors where ostomy care products are in high demand. The report suggests a trend towards patients increasingly managing their conditions within the comfort of their homes, bolstering the home care segment.



In terms of surgical procedures fostering the use of ostomy care products, ileostomy, colostomy, and urostomy are the prominent surgeries accounted for within the report.



An extensive regional analysis reveals North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa as critical areas impacting the global market standings.



Technological Innovations Propel Market Forward



This latest market analysis indicates that technological advancements in ostomy care products, such as those catering to odor control and pH balance for infection prevention, are key contributors to market growth. Such innovations prioritize patient comfort and adaptability, catering to a more inclusive range of bodily movements and daily activities.



Moreover, the initiative by various organizations to spearhead awareness campaigns for effective ostomy care, combined with healthcare infrastructure developments, is expected to perpetuate market expansion.



A Glimpse at the Competitive Landscape

Several leading companies within the stoma/ostomy care industry are identified in this report. Their strategic roles in propelling technological advancements and offering solutions tailored to the multifaceted needs of the patient population are integral to understanding the market's dynamics.



Key Insights and Market Forecasts Accessible for Healthcare Stakeholders

While the analysis provides an insightful glance at the current state and future trends of the stoma/ostomy care market, stakeholders including healthcare providers, patients, and industry manufacturers can benefit from the comprehensive data to make informed decisions. The findings and forecasts of this report are crucial in navigating through the complexities of the market and understanding patient needs in the evolving landscape of stoma/ostomy care.



For more detailed insights into the stoma/ostomy care market, including specific surgeries and product innovations, stakeholders are encouraged to delve into the full breadth of the report.

















Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview Impact of COVID-19 Market Breakdown by Product Ostomy Bags

Ostomy Accessories Market Breakdown by End User Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Market Breakdown by Surgery Ileostomy

Colostomy

Urostomy Regional Analysis North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

















Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

3M Co. Alcare Co. Ltd.

B. Braun

BAO Health Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group Plc

Flexicare Medical Limited

Hollister Incorporated

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company

Nu-Hope Laboratories Inc.

Schena Ostomy Technologies Inc. and Welland Medical Limited (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dm84af

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment