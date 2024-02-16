Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market Size Worth Reach USD 10.39 Billion By 2032, With 15.4% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled “Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Coverage Area (International Broadcasters, National Broadcasters); By Offering; By Chanel Application; By Channel Type; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global playout automation & channel-in-a-box market size and share is currently valued at USD 2.88 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 10.39 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 15.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Playout automation is the process of centrally controlling and executing the television channel content sequence without requiring human interaction. This idea is expanded upon by Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB), which combines all of the playout-related elements, such as playout, graphics, ingest, and branding, into a single, small package that can be managed by automation software. Also, it contains advertising billing features to help broadcasters in revenue generation.

Additionally, the scalability and flexibility delivered by playout automation and CiaB solutions allow broadcasters to establish new channels and services efficiently, catering to the dynamic playout automation & channel-in-a-box market demand.

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market Key Companies

Amagi

Anyware Video

Aplomb Technology

Aveco

Avid Technology

Axel Technology

Brightcove

BroadStream Solutions

Cinegy

coralbay.tv

ENCO Systems

Evertz

Evrideo

Florical Systems

Grass Valley

Hardata

Harmonic

Hexaglobe

Imagine Communications

LTN Global Communications

Muvi

Pebble Beach Systems

Pixel Power

PlanetCast

PlayBox Neo

PlayBox Technology

SI Media

TSL Products

TVU Networks

Veset

Zixi

Key Highlights

Due to the growing need for video content from a variety of industries, increased interest in HD and UHD content consumption, and the quick spread of live broadcasting, the industry is expanding significantly.

The playout automation & channel-in-a-box market segmentation is mainly based on offering, channel type, coverage area, vertical, channel application, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Increased Adoption of Playout Automation & Channel-In-a-Box: Technological developments, improved channel presentation quality, and growing operational efficiency in these solutions are the reasons behind the rise in demand for playout automation and channel-in-a-box. Also, due to the fierce competition in creating channel presentations and the increasing quantity of channels, international broadcasters are implementing playout automation and channel-in-a-box solutions. As a result, the playout automation & channel-in-a-box market growth are anticipated to be driven by the growing demand for these services across a range of industries.

Industry Trends:

Rising Demand for Streaming Services: The market is undergoing growth due to the boosted demand for streaming services on digital media, including OTT platforms, social media, and online streaming services.

Restraints:

Elevated Expenses: Broadcasters are giving playout solutions and advanced channel broadcasting more importance as the interactive playout automation and channel-in-a-box market develops. The potential for these solutions to lower broadcasters' overall expenses and power usage is one of the main forces supporting this change. The growth barriers in the playout automation & channel-in-a-box market, however, include the requirement for end users to be more knowledgeable about the newest technology incorporated into these solutions.

Segmentation Overview

The Multiple-Channel Sector Dominated Market

The development of multi-channel playout systems, which meet the demands of networks that run numerous channels simultaneously, is a key factor in this expansion. With the help of these technologies, broadcasters may effectively manage and coordinate graphics, playout automation, scheduling, and many channels from a single, centralized system. Multi-channel playout facilitates efficient resource utilization and streamlined operations, making it especially advantageous for sizable media companies or those in charge of expansive channel portfolios.

The Education and Corporate Sector is Anticipated to Experience Significant Growth

Within these industries, playout automation and channel-in-a-box solutions are revolutionizing the way that content is delivered and consumed. Educational institutions are using these technologies more frequently to stream lectures smoothly in real time, create virtual classrooms, and provide on-demand learning materials. Likewise, in the business world, these technologies support efficient communication via corporate broadcasts, training films, and webinars.

Furthermore, in order to improve engagement and produce immersive learning experiences, real-time analytics, virtual reality, and interactive features are being integrated into this area. The way corporate and educational material is delivered and accessed is being completely changed by this technological growth, opening the door for more dynamic and participatory teaching and communication strategies.

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 10.39 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 3.31 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 15.4% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Amagi, Anyware Video, Aplomb Technology, Aveco, Avid Technology, Axel Technology, Brightcove, BroadStream Solutions, Cinegy, and Coralbay.tv, among others Segments Covered By Channel Type, By Offering, By Channel Application, By Coverage Area, By Vertical, By Region





Regional Insights

North America: The dynamic evolution of the broadcasting business and the continuous integration of digital platforms are the main drivers of the strong demand in North America. Also, the usage of automated playout solutions has increased significantly as a result of North American broadcasters' aggressive efforts to reduce operating expenses and increase efficiency.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is known for its rapidly evolving digital landscape, diverse trends in content consumption, and thriving broadcast sector. Factors like the growing middle class, more internet usage, and the increased reliance on mobile devices as the main platforms for content consumption are driving this expansion. Asian broadcasters are making calculated investments in advanced playout automation systems in line with these trends.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the current market size and forecast industry value?

Ans: The market for playout automation & channel-in-a-box was valued at USD 2.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.39 billion by 2032.

At What CAGR is the market projected to grow?

Ans: The market is anticipated to exhibit a robust CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the playout automation & channel-in-a-box market sales?

Ans: The industry sales are primarily driven by the rising adoption of playout automation and channel-in-a-box across various domains.

How is the market for playout automation & channel-in-a-box segmented?

Ans: The market segmentation is primarily based on channel type, offering, channel application, coverage area, vertical, and region.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-box market report based on channel type, offering, channel application, coverage area, vertical, and region:

By Channel Type Outlook

Multiple Channel

Single Channel

Other Channels

By Offering Outlook

Solutions On-premise Cloud

Solution Ad-Insertion Software Graphics Playout Software Traffic and Scheduling Software Monitoring and Control Systems Media Asset & Content Management Graphics and Branding Solutions Playout Scheduling and Management Remote Playout Software Network Management Software Master Control Automation Software Other

Services Support & Maintenance Services Training & Education Services Consulting & Advisory Services Migration & Upgrades Installation & Deployment Services



By Channel Application Outlook

Cable and satellite TV channels

Sports

Broadcast TV Channels Regional & Local Broadcast Channels National Broadcast Networks

News Production

Web TV & Streaming Services Streaming Service-Specific Channels Independent Web TV Channels

OTT Platforms Ad-Supported OTT Channels Subscription-Based OTT Channels



By Coverage Area Outlook

International Broadcasters

National Broadcasters

By Vertical Outlook

Education & Corporate Sector

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunications

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

