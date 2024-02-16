Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Set to Reach USD 257.7 million, at a CAGR of 3.6% by 2031 | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global medical imaging phantoms market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for medical imaging phantoms is estimated to reach US$ 257.7 million by the end of 2031. Collaborations between medical imaging specialists, engineers, and materials scientists drive the development of novel phantom materials and designs, enhancing realism and versatility.

The integration of simulation-based training in medical education fosters the demand for high-fidelity phantoms. Institutions and healthcare facilities prioritize hands-on learning experiences, stimulating market growth. The rise of telemedicine and remote healthcare services necessitates robust quality assurance measures. Medical imaging phantoms facilitate remote calibration and performance assessment, ensuring diagnostic accuracy across diverse settings.

Request Sample PDF Copy of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=45042

Some prominent players are as follows:

PTW Freiburg GmbH

Gold Standard Phantoms

Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Pure Imaging Phantoms

Dielectric Corporation

Modus Medical Devices

Carville Limited

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Leeds Test Objects

Increasing environmental awareness prompts manufacturers to explore sustainable materials and production methods for phantoms. Eco-friendly solutions align with corporate social responsibility initiatives and resonate with environmentally conscious consumers. Integration of VR technology with medical imaging phantoms enhances training simulations and procedural rehearsals. Real-time feedback and immersive experiences offer valuable insights, driving adoption among healthcare professionals and educators.

Key Findings of the Market Report

MRI phantoms are leading the medical imaging phantoms market , owing to their critical role in quality assurance and research in magnetic resonance imaging.

, owing to their critical role in quality assurance and research in magnetic resonance imaging. Hospitals are the leading end-user segment in the medical imaging phantoms market due to their high demand for diagnostic and training purposes.

due to their high demand for diagnostic and training purposes. North America leads the medical imaging phantoms market due to robust R&D, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in innovation.

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Continuous innovations in medical imaging technology drive the development of advanced phantoms, enhancing realism and accuracy for research, training, and quality assurance purposes.

Growing emphasis on accurate diagnosis and treatment planning fuels the adoption of high-fidelity imaging phantoms.

Higher healthcare spending globally facilitates investments in quality assurance tools and training solutions, boosting the medical imaging phantoms market.

Stringent regulatory requirements for medical imaging systems drive the demand for standardized phantoms to ensure compliance and quality control.

Growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets drives the demand for medical imaging phantoms, supporting medical education, research, and clinical practice.

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Regional Profile

In North America , particularly the United States, the market thrives on robust research and development initiatives. With a focus on innovation and quality assurance, leading companies like Gold Standard Phantoms drive advancements in medical imaging technology. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in research propel market growth and adoption of cutting-edge phantom solutions.

, particularly the United States, the market thrives on robust research and development initiatives. With a focus on innovation and quality assurance, leading companies like Gold Standard Phantoms drive advancements in medical imaging technology. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in research propel market growth and adoption of cutting-edge phantom solutions. Europe boasts a diverse market landscape, with countries like Germany and the UK at the forefront of medical imaging research. Companies such as PTW Freiburg GmbH play a pivotal role in providing precise dosimetry solutions and calibration services, ensuring accuracy in radiation therapy and diagnostic radiology. The region's stringent regulatory standards and emphasis on patient safety contribute to the demand for high-quality imaging phantoms.

landscape, with countries like Germany and the UK at the forefront of medical imaging research. Companies such as PTW Freiburg GmbH play a pivotal role in providing precise dosimetry solutions and calibration services, ensuring accuracy in radiation therapy and diagnostic radiology. The region's stringent regulatory standards and emphasis on patient safety contribute to the demand for high-quality imaging phantoms. In Asia Pacific, countries like Japan and China witness rapid technological advancements in medical imaging. Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd. leads the market with its innovative medical training simulators and educational models, catering to the region's growing demand for hands-on learning experiences in healthcare education. As healthcare infrastructure expands and awareness of quality imaging practices increases, the Asia Pacific region emerges as a significant contributor to the global medical imaging phantoms market, driving innovation and market expansion.

Ask Expert for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=45042

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Competitive Landscape

The medical imaging phantoms market presents a dynamic landscape characterized by established players and emerging innovators. Leading companies like Gold Standard Phantoms and Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd. set industry benchmarks with their advanced anthropomorphic phantoms, offering unparalleled realism for medical imaging research and quality assurance. New entrants introduce innovative technologies, driving competition and fostering market growth.

Collaborations between academia and industry contribute to R&D advancements, pushing the boundaries of phantom technology. With a growing emphasis on precision diagnostics and quality control in medical imaging, the competitive landscape of the medical imaging phantoms market continues to evolve, promising enhanced solutions for healthcare professionals worldwide.

Product Portfolio

PTW Freiburg GmbH specializes in innovative dosimetry solutions for radiation therapy and diagnostic radiology. With cutting-edge technology and precise calibration services, PTW ensures accuracy and safety in medical radiation applications, supporting healthcare providers worldwide in delivering optimal patient care.

Gold Standard Phantoms pioneers advanced anthropomorphic phantoms for medical imaging research and quality assurance. With unparalleled precision and realism, their phantoms simulate human anatomy, enabling accurate evaluations of imaging systems. Gold Standard Phantoms is committed to enhancing healthcare through innovative imaging solutions.

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Key Segments

By Device Type

X-ray/Fluoroscopy Phantoms

Ultrasound Phantoms

CT Phantoms

MRI Phantoms

Nuclear Imaging Phantoms

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic & Reference Laboratories

Medical Device Companies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=45042<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Dental Syringe Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 343.4 Mn in 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 577.8 Mn by the end of 2031

Pediatric Perfusion Products Market - The industry was valued at US$ 147.0 Mn in 2021 and it is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 294.6 Mn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: