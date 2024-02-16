Global Cellulite Treatment Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 1,540 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 9.17%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellulite is a skin disorder characterized by lumpy, dimpled flesh on the thighs, buttocks, hips, and abdomen. Cellulite treatment is the approach that helps reduce the appearance of cellulite. There are several treatments available to reduce the look of cellulite. Cellulite treatments include non-invasive, minimally invasive, and topical options.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cellulite-treatment-market/request-sample

Increasing Number of Obese Cases Across the Globe Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global cellulite treatment market size was valued at USD 699 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 1,540 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.17% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Obesity causes cellulite by increasing the volume of fat trapped within fat lobules of varying sizes. In obese people, fat cells (adipocytes) expand and protrude; obesity is the primary cause of cellulite. According to the WHO, the number of obese people has tripled since 1975. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide drives growth in the cellulite treatment industry. In addition, the youthful population between 18 and 25 is susceptible to cellulite deposition due to their excessive consumption of energy-dense, fat- and sugar-rich foods. Similarly, individuals between the ages of 25 and 35 who are interested in professional advancement consume unhealthy foods, sit for long hours at work, and engage in minimal physical activity, resulting in fat and tissue deposition in the lower body region. This way of life drives the need for cellulite treatments for fat and tissue depositions, which is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global cellulite treatment market are Hologic Inc., Cynosure LLC, Zimmer Aesthetics, Cutera Inc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Nubway Co.Ltd., Cymedics, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., Candela Medical, and Beijing Sincoheren S& T Development Co., Ltd.

Report Scope

Study Period 2019-2031 CAGR 9.17% Historical Period 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2022 Base Year Market Size USD 699 Million Forecast Year 2031 Forecast Year Market Size USD 1540 Million Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Europe





Growing Adoption of Cosmetic Procedures in Emerging Economies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In emerging economies, cosmetic techniques such as laser treatment, subcision, vacuum-assisted precise tissue release, non-surgical fat removal, carboxytherapy, chemical peel, radiofrequency, laser-assisted liposuction, and ultrasound are gaining popularity. This is due to the increasing popularity of cosmetic operations and discretionary income. Better healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies also contributes to the expansion of the industry. In addition, the rising number of cosmetic surgeons in emerging nations is predicted to create substantial potential opportunities. The increasing prevalence of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures also offers prospects for market expansion. In 2019, Argentina had around 193,237 complete surgical policies and 232,584 complete non-surgical procedures.

Regional Analysis

North America's cellulite treatment market share is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period. The existence of a large number of market players across the region, an increasing number of product launches in the region, and a growing knowledge among the youthful population about the many forms of cellulite treatments are major factors contributing to the accelerated market expansion. Industry participants have invested significant capital in the development of novel technologies, gadgets, treatments, and injectables. For instance, the FDA authorized Endo International plc's Qwo injectables to treat moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women in July 2020. These factors are anticipated to boost regional market expansion.

Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.20% over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of non-invasive technologies, the commercial launch of new products, the growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles and excessive consumption of food high in fats, and the rising demand for cosmetic products in cellulite treatment. Other factors influencing the growth of the cellulite treatment market in Europe include healthcare tourism and the increasing use of topical treatments. Additionally, acoustic wave therapy is gaining popularity in the region as a treatment for cellulite. In addition, the rising frequency of healthcare tourism and favorable government policies are attracting a substantial number of patients worldwide. The increasing availability of treatment options throughout the region drives the growth of the cellulite treatment industry.

Key Highlights

Based on treatment procedure, the global cellulite treatment market is divided into non-invasive, minimally invasive, topical treatment, and others. The non-invasive segment is responsible for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.55% over the forecast period.

Based on cellulite type, the global cellulite treatment market is segmented into hard cellulite, soft cellulite, and edematous cellulite. The soft cellulite segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global cellulite treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialized dermatology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.29% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global cellulite treatment market shareholder and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period.

Market News

In January 2023, The dermal layer can be targeted and thickened with SofwaveTM, a treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States to minimize the visual appearance of cellulite. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam Technology (SUPERBTM) is used to stimulate collagen creation in the body using this innovative ultrasound delivery mechanism.

In May 2022, Revelle Aesthetics, Inc. – a VC-backed Silicon Valley MedTech company focused on designing precision technologies that target the root cause of women’s most bothersome aesthetic concerns, announced the launch of Avéli™, a disruptive new cellulite device.

Global Cellulite Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Treatment Procedure

Non-Invasive

Minimally Invasive

Topical Treatment

Others

By Cellulite Type

Hard Cellulite

Soft Cellulite

Edematous Cellulite

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Dermatology Clinics

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cellulite-treatment-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com