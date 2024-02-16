PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) Acquires the Exclusive Rights to Camp Counselors with Zachariah Porter and Jonathon Carson

Hosted by Influencers and Content Creators Porter and Carson, Podcast Launched in 2022 and Has Nearly 100 Episodes to Date

25th Podcast Added to PodcastOne’s Network This Year Brings Current Network Total to 182 Shows

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ: LVO ), which owns ~73% of the PODC outstanding common stock, announced today that it has acquired the exclusive sales and distribution rights to Camp Counselors with Zachariah Porter and Jonathon Carson. The podcast first launched in 2022 and has released nearly 100 episodes to date.

Camp Counselors with Zachariah Porter and Jonathon Carson is a good natured podcast hosted by your favorite fake camp counselors Zachariah and Jonathan. Here at Camp Shady Birch we love the great outdoors in theory, but we’d rather spend our time making friendship bracelets, spreading camper gossip, keeping our heads in the clouds, and avoiding archery. We know we would make great camp counselors minus the fact that we know nothing about camping. So grab your sunscreen and bug spray because things are about to get campy.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Camp Counselors with Zachariah Porter and Jonathon Carson to our network at PodcastOne. Zachariah and Jonathan have created a great comedic podcast, and we’re looking forward to putting our considerable marketing and ad sales strength behind the show to grow its listenership and revenue potential,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

Zachariah Porter is a comedian, content creator, podcaster, and chain restaurant enthusiast. With a passion for storytelling, writing characters and telling jokes are his forte. He concentrates on content that is relatable, optimistic, and absurd. Jonathan Carson is a podcaster, content creator, and seasoned video editor. A self proclaimed observational comic, his content revolves around his love of quirky real estate listings, weird foods, and niche pop culture trends.

Camp Counselors with Zachariah Porter and Jonathon Carson originated in August of 2022 when, after dating long distance for two years and eventually moving to NYC together, Zachariah and Jonathan decided they wanted to take their love for content creation and develop a podcast together. The camp counselors theme was created over cocktails and burgers on a sidewalk restaurant. While the show isn’t about camping, it is campy and the audience loves the “camp counselor” energy. Camp Counselors with Zachariah Porter and Jonathon Carson has amassed thousands of loyal campers who come back every week to hear about the hosts' latest obsessions, ridiculous banter, current annoyances, and whatever else comes up around the campfire!

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as LadyGang, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Baby Mamas No Drama, The Adam Carolla Show, and The Schaub Show. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles-based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, and A&E's Cold Case Files. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone .

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone .

